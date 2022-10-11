ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AmyLynn Lewis
3d ago

Agree.. I lost 80 percent of EVERYTHING i owned as my roof collapsed and ceilings caved pouring floods of water all through my house as me and my kids huddled in a corner for 10 hours. I uploaded pictures and I got $700. I need a place to live. I'm currently separated from my kids as we stay in different places. The landlord of my hurricane hit house told me to get my stuff out now or else basically. Called red cross and was given shelter names. FEMA has a 350 minute wait hold. I've contacted so many people and nothing. We are left out here. I have a "pending rental assistance application " from FEMA. I've tried everything i know.

WINKNEWS.com

FEMA at Pine Island Library helping people impacted by Ian

FEMA spent Friday with people in Southwest Florida who lost a lot from Hurricane Ian. FEMA was set up inside the Pine Island Library, helping to coordinate disaster relief needs. They’re recommending that people apply online if you’re able to do that. They’ve had some internet issues throughout...
MATLACHA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Getting Hurricane Ian debris permanently off the streets

The aftermath of Ian continues to pile up as people try to pick up the destruction left behind from the storm. Trash piles all around Southwest Florida have become the site as FEMA opened temporary places to dump debris. While Florida lacks natural mountains, if you drive down Tamiami Trail...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank pushes forward

The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, like many other businesses, got hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel with the causeway still unavailable for residents. The bank first opened in 2003 on Sanibel before spreading...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

President Joe Biden speaks to Cape Coral firefighters during his visit to Fort Myers on Oct. 5. AL DIAZ | MIAMI HERALD | TNS. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Oct. 5, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Contractors picked for emergency work on Sanibel Causeway

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Superior Construction and Ajax Paving are completing emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway in Lee County, after Hurricane Ian washed out parts of the three-mile, three-bridge link. The goal is to have...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands

What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
thecitymenus.com

Southwire’s Project GIFT® Provides Disaster Relief in Florida Following Hurricane Ian

On September 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread damage and leaving millions without power. In response, Southwire’s Project GIFT hosted disaster relief drives across several of the company’s Giving Back communities. Through this effort, nearly six tractor-trailers full of much-needed supplies were collected for those impacted by the devastating storm.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hard-hit counties in Southwest Florida are working to get their schools reopened so that students can finally return to classrooms after Category 4 Hurricane Ian swept through Florida and upended coastal communities. And all school districts will be open by Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Cape Coral press conference Thursday. “Here in Lee, […] The post Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEE COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

FEMA Assistance Available

FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier NAACP, St. Matthew’s House help clean up River Park community

Everywhere you look inside Darice Pollard’s home, volunteers worked nonstop to help cleanup the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. Pollard’s 79-year-old grandmother Julie lived in the River Park home for close to 60 years. “She basically lived most of her life in this house. Very attached, hard...
RIVER PARK, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane

Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.

