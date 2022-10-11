Read full article on original website
AmyLynn Lewis
3d ago
Agree.. I lost 80 percent of EVERYTHING i owned as my roof collapsed and ceilings caved pouring floods of water all through my house as me and my kids huddled in a corner for 10 hours. I uploaded pictures and I got $700. I need a place to live. I'm currently separated from my kids as we stay in different places. The landlord of my hurricane hit house told me to get my stuff out now or else basically. Called red cross and was given shelter names. FEMA has a 350 minute wait hold. I've contacted so many people and nothing. We are left out here. I have a "pending rental assistance application " from FEMA. I've tried everything i know.
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA at Pine Island Library helping people impacted by Ian
FEMA spent Friday with people in Southwest Florida who lost a lot from Hurricane Ian. FEMA was set up inside the Pine Island Library, helping to coordinate disaster relief needs. They’re recommending that people apply online if you’re able to do that. They’ve had some internet issues throughout...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples extends state of emergency, discusses debris pickup, transitional housing
Naples City Council met Thursday to extend the local state of emergency within the city and discuss a handful of issues the community is facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar was quick to mention the topic of debris on streets and how the utilities...
WINKNEWS.com
Getting Hurricane Ian debris permanently off the streets
The aftermath of Ian continues to pile up as people try to pick up the destruction left behind from the storm. Trash piles all around Southwest Florida have become the site as FEMA opened temporary places to dump debris. While Florida lacks natural mountains, if you drive down Tamiami Trail...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank pushes forward
The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, like many other businesses, got hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel with the causeway still unavailable for residents. The bank first opened in 2003 on Sanibel before spreading...
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Punta Gorda
Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Punta Gorda today, hosting a press conference at the Burnt Store Marina
DEO reps at Disaster Recovery Centers to help Hurricane Ian survivors
As Hurricane Ian survivors work to figure out next steps and where to turn for help, Disaster Recovery Centers in places like Lee and Sarasota counties are serving as a place for assistance.
The Weekly Challenger
Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help
President Joe Biden speaks to Cape Coral firefighters during his visit to Fort Myers on Oct. 5. AL DIAZ | MIAMI HERALD | TNS. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Oct. 5, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Contractors picked for emergency work on Sanibel Causeway
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Superior Construction and Ajax Paving are completing emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway in Lee County, after Hurricane Ian washed out parts of the three-mile, three-bridge link. The goal is to have...
WINKNEWS.com
Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands
What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Legislative Black Caucus visits SWFL to see destruction from Ian
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus visits SWFL to see the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian. After hosting at Town Hall, they went out to communities devastated by the storm. They went to Harlem Heights, Dunbar, and Lehigh Acres. Tommy Bowen lives in Dunbar, he said all of his belongings...
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP
Sunday is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
northfortmyersneighbor.com
Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers supporting residents after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers (HACFM) is leading relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to serve residents of over 1,408 public and subsidized units and 2,400 vouchers in Fort Myers. In the days following the storm, more than 50 of HACFM’s community supportive services...
thecitymenus.com
Southwire’s Project GIFT® Provides Disaster Relief in Florida Following Hurricane Ian
On September 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, causing widespread damage and leaving millions without power. In response, Southwire’s Project GIFT hosted disaster relief drives across several of the company’s Giving Back communities. Through this effort, nearly six tractor-trailers full of much-needed supplies were collected for those impacted by the devastating storm.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis awards $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to Ian first responders
Gov. Ron DeSantis and several other state and county officials are speaking about Hurricane Ian recovery at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. During the press conference, announced that $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund would be awarded to Hurricane Ian first responders. Watch below or click here. Another...
Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Hard-hit counties in Southwest Florida are working to get their schools reopened so that students can finally return to classrooms after Category 4 Hurricane Ian swept through Florida and upended coastal communities. And all school districts will be open by Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Cape Coral press conference Thursday. “Here in Lee, […] The post Lee County schools on the mend, but some may need ‘temporary’ campuses appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
santivachronicle.com
FEMA Assistance Available
FEMA issued a lengthy news release today, Oct. 8, detailing the federal assistance to Hurricane Ian survivors since the federal disaster declaration. The various forms of assistance include temporary housing; essential home repairs; and other uninsured and underinsured disaster-related losses. Among the key messages are the following:. Hotel, Motel Cost...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier NAACP, St. Matthew’s House help clean up River Park community
Everywhere you look inside Darice Pollard’s home, volunteers worked nonstop to help cleanup the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian. Pollard’s 79-year-old grandmother Julie lived in the River Park home for close to 60 years. “She basically lived most of her life in this house. Very attached, hard...
WINKNEWS.com
The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane
Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
