A Fargo man has been arrested for his involvement in a fatal drive-by shooting in 2020. Fargo Police say 29-year-old Jesse James Burnett was taken into custody today (Fri). He faces charges of intentional murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Forty-one-year-old Santino Marial was shot and killed on Aug. 28,...

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO