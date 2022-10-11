ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10NEWS

It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
10NEWS

Beautiful People: Andrea Assaf uplifts unique voices through performance art

TAMPA, Fla. — She's a writer, performer, director and cultural organizer who is using her talents to uplift the community. Andrea Assaf is the founding artistic and executive director of Art2Action Inc. which produces and presents original theatre, artistic performances and progressive community events. A core value of Art2Action is the belief "in the possibilities of queerness as a productive frame for our work."
10NEWS

Doctors recommend flu shots ahead of unpredictable season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — That traditional flu season is typically from October to March, hitting a peak around or just after the holidays. But this year, doctors aren't so sure that will be the case; in fact, some worry it could be worse than usual. However, there are still good reasons for recommending that people get vaccinated.
