Tottenham predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Kyle Walker confident of recovering from injury in time for World Cup
Kyle Walker believes he will recover from his groin injury in time to be named in England's World Cup squad.
Virgil van Dijk explains how Liverpool will try to stop Erling Haaland
Virgil van Dijk is relishing the challenge of trying to stop Erling Haaland at the weekend.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp hails Erling Haaland as 'best striker in the world'
Jurgen Klopp admits that Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.
Yui Hasegawa 'very close' to making her Manchester City debut
Gareth Taylor has confirmed that summer signing Yui Hasegawa is 'very close' to making her Manchester City debut, having been sidelined with injury for her side's first two WSL fixtures.
Napoli: The three signings currently tearing it up in the Champions League
The three players Napoli signed during the summer that have taken the Champions League by storm
UEFA・
Fara Williams predicts Chelsea to retain WSL title & Man Utd to break into top 3
Fara Williams interview: Lionesses legend discusses her support of grassroots initiatives and shares predictions for the 2022/23 WSL season.
Hugo Lloris fires warning to Tottenham after late Frankfurt scare
Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris urges his team to remain focused after a late scare against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.
FPL Gameweek 11: Potential replacements for Reece James
The potential replacements for Reece James to pick in Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 11. The England right back is out injured and may miss the World Cup.
Jorginho prioritising new Chelsea contract amid Barcelona links
Jorginho's priority is to sign a new deal with Chelsea, says his agent.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Man City vs Leicester - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Manchester City and Leicester, including team news and where to watch.
Kevin De Bruyne expecting Liverpool to be back to their best against Man City
They may have struggled this season, but Kevin De Bruyne expects Liverpool to be at their best against Manchester City.
Premier League storylines to watch out for: Gameweek 11
Can Van Dijk stop Haaland? All the big storylines ahead of the weekend's fixtures as we enter Gameweek 11
David de Gea reveals key way Man Utd must improve after Omonia win
David de Gea discusses what Man Utd should have done better in narrow Europa League win against Omonia.
Transfer rumours: Bellingham's asking price; De Jong asks to leave Barcelona
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Jude Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong, Kylian Mbappe, Ilkay Gundogan, Gerard Pique & more.
Douglas Luiz signs new long-term contract at Aston Villa
Aston Villa have announced that midfielder Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
