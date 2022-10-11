Commissioner Erik Smith shared photos on several areas of streets requiring repair and inquired about the ability of P.T. Ferro to include the areas in the existing contract. Village Engineer Casey McCollom of Chamlin & Associates responded he will bill any additional repairs into the existing contract not to exceed the bid. Commissioner Rob Wolf inquired about the timing for striping the repaved roads. McCollom reported the striping will be after the patching is completed.

