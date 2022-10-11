Read full article on original website
Corn Fest Scarecrow Stroll Winners Announced
If you took a stroll by Chapin Park during this year’s Corn Fest, you likely saw the Morris Woman’s Club display of entries in their Scare Stroll. Nearly thirty unique characters created by participants made for a fun and festive group to see. The following winners were announced...
We Care of Grundy Co. Offering Two New Programs in November
We Care of Grundy County will be offering two new programs next month. We Care Executive Director Eric Fisher was in our studios on Monday. Fisher said they will be starting a group called Finding Our Way in November. Fisher also had this to say. Your browser does not support...
Grundy Co. Board Denies Proposed Solar Farm Project
A proposed solar farm will not be constructed north of Morris. Grundy County Board members on Tuesday denied a special use petition to construct a solar farm as Land Use Director Heidi Miller explains. Miller said they received three letters from the City of Morris. Your browser does not support...
Local Officials To Host Virtual Panel on SAFE-T Act
Sheriffs and state's attorneys from three counties and a state senator will host a virtual panel on the SAFE-T Act next week. It will be on Wednesday, October 19th from six to seven via Facebook Live. Morris State Senator Sue Rezin will be joined by Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird...
Grundy Co. Board Updates Snow Removal Policy
The Grundy County Board on Tuesday approved changes to the Highway Department Snow Removal Policy. Highway Engineer Eric Gibson first spoke about the policy at a meeting in February of this year. He said language was recently added to the policy. Your browser does not support the audio element. Gibson...
Grundy Co. Board Member Calls Out Others For Failing To Attend Meetings
A lack of attendance by Grundy County Board members at meetings has been an issue. The Grundy County Board had their meeting on Tuesday and at the end of the agenda is an item called “Something Good for Grundy County”. Board member Doug Boresi and Board Chairman Chris...
Gardner Village Board Talk Road Repair and Quiet Zone
Commissioner Erik Smith shared photos on several areas of streets requiring repair and inquired about the ability of P.T. Ferro to include the areas in the existing contract. Village Engineer Casey McCollom of Chamlin & Associates responded he will bill any additional repairs into the existing contract not to exceed the bid. Commissioner Rob Wolf inquired about the timing for striping the repaved roads. McCollom reported the striping will be after the patching is completed.
City Services Phone Will Be Inoperable During Upgrade
The City of Morris would like to make residents aware the phone lines for city services will be temporarily inoperable, on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. This is due to necessary phone system upgrades which will be installed at the Morris Municipal Services Building that morning. If you need...
Reed Custer School Threat Was Student Hoax
On the morning of October 14th, the Braidwood Police Department received information about a potential School threat to the Reed Custer School District. The Braidwood Police Department immediately deployed additional officers to the Reed Custer Schools and began an investigation. Within an hour of receiving the threat, several interviews were conducted and it was determined that a student made the threat up. The student admitted the threat was made up.
House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages
The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 15th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Jayme Rury, 53, of Joliet for possession of a...
Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
New Morris Police Department Vehicle
Morris Police Sergeant Charles Newton and Chief Alicia Steffes spoke with WCSJ recently, about the newest addition to their fleet. Your browser does not support the audio element. When asked if the vehicle's new look has had any impact, with unsuspecting local drivers, they had this to say. Your browser...
All Batteries Removed From Old Paper Mill Site, Cleanup Process Cost Over $3.5 Million
City of Morris and US EPA officials gave an update on the cleanup process at the lithium battery fire site on Thursday morning. Leonard Zintak with the US EPA said the last shipment of batteries were taken off the property on Thursday. Zintak explained where the batteries were shipped to.
Two More People Pass Away From Covid-19 in LaSalle County
Two more people have passed away from Covid-19 in LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Health Department said a female in her 30’s and a male in his 50’s are the latest to pass away. There have been a total of four hundred ninety-four COVID-19 related deaths in LaSalle...
