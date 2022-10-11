ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

tinyhousetalk.com

Solace Tiny House with Grand Front Porch

If you have the right climate, outdoor living space is the perfect way to maximize a tiny house, as you can see with the deck on this 33 ft. tiny home. The “Solace” model from Cocoon Tiny Homes features a double loft with more-than-usual headroom. There’s a U-shaped...
tinyhousetalk.com

Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom

Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
tinyhousetalk.com

Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom

Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
tinyhousetalk.com

‘Quite A Party THOW’ for Family of 5

Are you thinking there’s no way a family of 5 could fit in a tiny house? Well Indigo River Tiny Homes has proved otherwise with their 39′ Homesteader model custom-built for a family that wanted to sleep five people comfortably!. With a gooseneck bedroom for the parents, a...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/6- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

Haven Ashwood is the prince’s Companion Protector, after he found and saved her from the slave trade when she was nine years old. The two finished growing up together, her developing into a fierce protector, while Bell, the prince, continues to educate himself in the castle library. Not one to pick up a sword and practice defense, as a future king should, Bell would rather study and learn than play at learning war. Being stuck behind the castle walls in a world that has been cursed, is not Haven’s choice. She enjoys the prince’s company and takes her task seriously, since it was hard fought to achieve her position within the castle.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 10/7: Candy

A favorite childhood memory is of being at my grandmother’s house. She always had a small dish of candies from which we could select a piece. They weren’t just any candies; they were Brach’s. Recently I had a hankering for a cinnamon candy disk. After looking around...
