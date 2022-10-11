Read full article on original website
tinyhousetalk.com
Solace Tiny House with Grand Front Porch
If you have the right climate, outdoor living space is the perfect way to maximize a tiny house, as you can see with the deck on this 33 ft. tiny home. The “Solace” model from Cocoon Tiny Homes features a double loft with more-than-usual headroom. There’s a U-shaped...
This Small Modern Cabin in Oklahoma Is Perfectly Tucked Into the Woods
All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Slipped between trees on a three-and-a-half acre lot, this long, narrow, modern cabin was designed to preserve and highlight its natural surroundings. Architecture...
Antique Collectors Transformed a Victorian Terrace Into a Dreamy, Warm, Minimal Home
Born and raised in the Hill Country of Texas, now traveling the world and bringing you beautiful homes to drool over. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Ben...
tinyhousetalk.com
Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom
Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
tinyhousetalk.com
‘Quite A Party THOW’ for Family of 5
Are you thinking there’s no way a family of 5 could fit in a tiny house? Well Indigo River Tiny Homes has proved otherwise with their 39′ Homesteader model custom-built for a family that wanted to sleep five people comfortably!. With a gooseneck bedroom for the parents, a...
A 693-Square-Foot California Condo’s Renovation Turned a Tired Space into a Modern, Playful Home
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/6- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Haven Ashwood is the prince’s Companion Protector, after he found and saved her from the slave trade when she was nine years old. The two finished growing up together, her developing into a fierce protector, while Bell, the prince, continues to educate himself in the castle library. Not one to pick up a sword and practice defense, as a future king should, Bell would rather study and learn than play at learning war. Being stuck behind the castle walls in a world that has been cursed, is not Haven’s choice. She enjoys the prince’s company and takes her task seriously, since it was hard fought to achieve her position within the castle.
Before and After: Dated master bathroom transformed into 'jewel box' space
When you're into DIY and have a whole house, ripe for reno work, it's all too easy to focus on every other space or project, leaving the bathroom until last! But as one of the most used places in the home, it's worth giving it an upgrade. If you're in...
Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 10/7: Candy
A favorite childhood memory is of being at my grandmother’s house. She always had a small dish of candies from which we could select a piece. They weren’t just any candies; they were Brach’s. Recently I had a hankering for a cinnamon candy disk. After looking around...
