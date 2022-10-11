Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women’s Rugby WCup
Third-ranked Canada conceded a try in less than 30 seconds but rallied to beat Italy 22-12 in a Group B match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. In doing so it sealed a quarterfinal place. Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi shocked Canada with a try from her first touch of the ball, crossing the line barely before the sound of the opening whistle had died away. Canada regrouped and won comfortably with the help of two tries to hooker Emily Tuttosi who now has five tries in two matches. New Zealand also booked a quarterfinal place with a 56-12 win over Wales.
Idaho8.com
Lions rescued from Ukraine make Colorado sanctuary their forever home
Nine lions that were rescued from Ukraine have arrived safely at their new home in Colorado. The big cats were “urgently relocated” from Bio Park Zoo in Odessa, Ukraine, when the Russian invasion first began, according to a news release from The Wild Animal Sanctuary. A convoy transported...
Mexico: the promised land for migrants... from the US
While many migrants risk their lives chasing the American dream, Gabriel Zarate fled the rising cost of living in California and moved to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. It's significantly cheaper than in California," Zarate said.
