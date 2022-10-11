ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans ease on harvest pressure, weaker grains and oil

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday on rising supplies from the ongoing U.S. harvest and spillover pressure from lower grain, energy and equities markets. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 12 cents at $13.83-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract was up 1.2% in the week in a second straight weekly advance. * CBOT December soymeal settled 10 cents higher at $411.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil fell 1.13 cent to 65.30 cents per lb. * Concerns about demand for U.S. soybeans amid stiff export market competition from South American shipments anchored soybean futures. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) "flash sales" announcements this week totaling more than 1.6 million tonnes in sales, mostly to China, failed to inspire buying in futures as the sales were considered routine, traders said. * In a weekly report on Friday, the USDA said net U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 6 totaled 724,400 tonnes, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end mixed as grains, outside markets rally

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean ended narrowly mixed on Thursday as early session losses were pared by rising wheat and corn futures and rallying energy and equities markets. * Expectations for continued stiff competition for U.S. soybeans in global markets from South American suppliers limited the market's advance. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 1/4 cent at $13.95-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal settled down $3.30 at $411.00 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.84 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release weekly export sales data on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net soybean sales between 600,000 and 1,400,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 242,000 tonnes to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly gain on Black Sea supply concerns

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second day on Friday, eyeing a positive weekly finish, as supply concerns from the Black Sea region surfaced after Moscow said it was prepared to reject renewing its export corridor deal unless its demands were addressed. Soybeans and corn eased,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
Agriculture Online

Argentine producers decrease soybean crop weekly sales rate -government

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentine grains producers have sold 69.8% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday, just ahead of the 68.4% sales at the same point a year ago even as weekly sales slow. Between Sept. 29 and Oct....
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Minneapolis#Soybeans#Global Markets#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Cbot#Dow#The U S Dollar Index
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy