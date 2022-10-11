Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 10-12 cents, corn down 3-4 cents, soy up 2-3 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat easing on hopes that progress...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans ease on harvest pressure, weaker grains and oil
CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Friday on rising supplies from the ongoing U.S. harvest and spillover pressure from lower grain, energy and equities markets. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 12 cents at $13.83-3/4 a bushel. The benchmark contract was up 1.2% in the week in a second straight weekly advance. * CBOT December soymeal settled 10 cents higher at $411.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil fell 1.13 cent to 65.30 cents per lb. * Concerns about demand for U.S. soybeans amid stiff export market competition from South American shipments anchored soybean futures. * U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) "flash sales" announcements this week totaling more than 1.6 million tonnes in sales, mostly to China, failed to inspire buying in futures as the sales were considered routine, traders said. * In a weekly report on Friday, the USDA said net U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 6 totaled 724,400 tonnes, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end mixed as grains, outside markets rally
CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean ended narrowly mixed on Thursday as early session losses were pared by rising wheat and corn futures and rallying energy and equities markets. * Expectations for continued stiff competition for U.S. soybeans in global markets from South American suppliers limited the market's advance. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled down 1/4 cent at $13.95-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal settled down $3.30 at $411.00 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.84 cent to 66.43 cents per lb. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is due to release weekly export sales data on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net soybean sales between 600,000 and 1,400,000 tonnes. * Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 242,000 tonnes to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat set for weekly gain on Black Sea supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a second day on Friday, eyeing a positive weekly finish, as supply concerns from the Black Sea region surfaced after Moscow said it was prepared to reject renewing its export corridor deal unless its demands were addressed. Soybeans and corn eased,...
Agriculture Online
Argentine producers decrease soybean crop weekly sales rate -government
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentine grains producers have sold 69.8% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest so far, the country's Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday, just ahead of the 68.4% sales at the same point a year ago even as weekly sales slow. Between Sept. 29 and Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
