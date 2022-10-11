Read full article on original website
Related
Laist.com
California State Assembly
The California Assembly is one-half of our state legislature. Along with the State Senate, it essentially serves as California’s Congress. State lawmakers draft and pass laws that govern the entire state. These laws can provide benefits that aren’t granted by the federal government, such as paid family leave or in-state tuition for undocumented college students. They can impose rules that apply statewide, like restrictions on buying guns, prohibiting recording calls without consent, or not allowing restaurants to provide single-use plastic straws unless a customer requests it. They can also set minimum standards for the state and allow cities and counties to go further — for instance, the state minimum wage is $15 an hour for businesses with more than 25 employees, but the city of L.A.’s hourly minimum wage went up to $16.04 in July 2022.
Laist.com
Understanding California Propositions
Propositions, also known as ballot measures, are a way for voters in California to directly change laws. They give people the power to have a say in what the government does. Statewide propositions pass with a simple majority vote. That means you can help enact, amend and repeal laws by casting your ballot and getting your community involved.
Laist.com
How Do I Vote By Mail?
Have you made a plan to vote in the November general election yet? Millions of vote-by-mail ballots are going to homes across the state. We’re still voting during a pandemic, so voting by mail is definitely encouraged and, just as in the June primary, every registered voter in California should automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
Laist.com
California Insurance Commissioner
What does California’s insurance commissioner do?. The state insurance commissioner is the top advocate for California consumers when it comes to insurance, whether that’s insurance for your car, home, or business. Their job is to make sure insurance companies are treating consumers fairly. They do that mainly by setting regulations for the industry (in other words, what insurance companies can or can’t do), handling licensing, and investigating consumer complaints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laist.com
California Proposition 30: Income Tax For Electric Vehicles
Proposition 30 which would impose a tax on millionaires to raise additional funds to support the transition to electric vehicles. Its biggest funder is the ride-sharing company Lyft, which, along with other ride-sharing companies, faces a 2030 deadline of having 90 percent of its fleet driving electric vehicles. The official...
Comments / 0