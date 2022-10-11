Read full article on original website
No Blanc effect: Lyon loses 3-2 at Rennes in French league
PARIS (AP) — Laurent Blanc could not turn Lyon's fortunes around in his first match in charge on Sunday. The former Bordeaux and PSG coach was appointed last week as the replacement for Peter Bozs with the mission to put the seven-time champions back on track.
Reece James all but ruled out of World Cup with knee injury
LONDON (AP) — Reece James has vowed to fight on after almost certainly being ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury. Tests have confirmed the Chelsea and England defender faces an eight-week lay-off while he receives specialist treatment on the damage sustained in the Champions League game against AC Milan on Tuesday.
Griezmann lifts Atlético to 3rd after win at Bilbao
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Finally free to play as many minutes as his coach wants, Antoine Griezmann scored to help Atlético Madrid win at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and move ahead of the Basque club into third place in the Spanish league on Saturday. Griezmann was set up by...
Liverpool condemn Man City fans after ‘vile’ chants over stadium disasters
Liverpool condemned Manchester City supporters for singing “vile” songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters and for vandalising part of Anfield during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 1-0 win on Sunday.Some of the visiting fans chanted “murderers” and “always the victims, never your fault”, referencing the 39 people who died at Heysel in 1985 and the 97 Liverpool supporters who lost their lives in and after the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.And Liverpool said in a statement: “We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today’s game at Anfield. The concourse...
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola claims coins thrown at him at Anfield
Pep Guardiola claimed that coins were thrown at him from the stands at Anfield during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on an ill-tempered afternoon.Guardiola became involved in a confrontation with fans in Anfield’s Main Stand after Phil Foden saw an opening goal disallowed for a foul by Erling Haaland earlier in the move.Haaland was judged to have pulled Fabinho’s shirt in the build-up, with referee Anthony Taylor overturning his decision to award the goal on VAR review.Guardiola turned to the crowd and mimicked their celebrations of the decision, at one point pointing to the ground beneath his feet and...
