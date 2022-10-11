Read full article on original website
Vedder Price Poaches Akin Gump Securities Lawyer Anthony Renzi
Anthony Renzi has joined Vedder Price as a shareholder in the securities and capital markets practice group in Washington, DC, the law firm said Thursday. Renzi focuses on international and US corporate transactional matters, according to Vedder. He was most recently a partner with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld,...
USAA General Counsel Klein Tapped as Corporate Governance Chief
Jason Klein, general counsel senior vice president at USAA Bank, has now also assumed the role of corporate governance officer, the company said Friday. Klein, who joined the financial services company in 2020, will continue to report to the chief legal officer, according to the company. Prior to his time...
