The 2 cheapest (and 2 priciest) rental towns in North Jersey
If you’re looking to rent and more people than ever are renting in New Jersey, you’re probably wondering what the trends are, where you can move, that may be affordable, and if there are changes in the rental marketplace. A new report from Zumper looked at rent prices...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Montclair, NJ
Montclair, a township in Essex County, is one of the most extraordinary places in New Jersey. Montclair, New Jersey, is an affluent and multicultural town in the shadow of the Watchung Mountains. It is most known for its multicultural population, stately old homes, active arts scene, and proximity to New...
North Bergen adopts redevelopment plan for area along Tonnelle Avenue
North Bergen is considering allowing redevelopment in a large area along Tonnelle Avenue. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance approving a redevelopment plan for the area at its October 12 meeting after it was introduced in September. The ordinance authorizes North Bergen to establish a...
Jersey Proud: Historic Loews Theater in Jersey City to get facelift
The historic Lowes Theater in Jersey City’s Journal Square will undergo a $43 million renovation project.
jerseydigs.com
Journal Square’s Apple Tree House Set to House Museum of Jersey City
A historic landmark along Jersey City’s west side is slated to be transformed into the latest arts institution in the rapidly growing Journal Square neighborhood. Earlier this month, Jersey City’s council approved an agreement to lease the Apple Tree House to the Museum of Jersey City History (MJCH). The building, situated at 298 Academy Street, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was reopened to the public five years ago following a lengthy renovation.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
jerseydigs.com
Construction Begins on 10 Commerce, an Office-to-Residential Conversion in Newark
A long-vacant office building in the heart of Downtown Newark has kicked off its rebirth into a mixed-use apartment complex that will sport a revamped exterior. Construction permits were posted last month, and demolition has officially begun at the 12-story 10 Commerce Street in Newark. Revitalization plans have been in the works for years at the property, with an office-to-residential conversion being discussed since 2018.
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
njbmagazine.com
NJEDA Approves Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation Pilot Program
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) board approved the creation of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (ART) Program, which establishes a one-time grant opportunity to support economic recovery in urban areas with mass transit that have faced economic harms from the reduction of commuters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded at $10 million, the ART pilot program will address these harms through the creation of two programs, one for Real Estate Rehabilitation and Development projects and one for Public Space Activation initiatives.
jerseydigs.com
Luxurious 3 Bedroom Condo with Private Terrace and Spectacular Manhattan Views Listed in Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Megha Moza of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. Experience all the conveniences of Jersey City living plus enjoy spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline from the comfort of this luxurious three-bedroom condominium. Situated on...
hudsoncountyview.com
420 Cannabis Place Corp. holds Latino cannabis business conference in Jersey City
420 Cannabis Place Corp. held a Latino cannabis business conference at Jersey City City Hall detailing the emerging industry this morning. This marked the first annual cannabis conference held by the National Hispanic Cannabis Council’s Tri-State chapter, hosted by 420 Cannabis CEO Osbert Orduna. While approved by Jersey City,...
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Wagyu beef burger joint opens N.J. location
A burger restaurant boasting a wagyu-centered menu recently opened a New Jersey location. Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Oct. 5. It is located on the mall’s first level across from The Cheesecake Factory and operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's
North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's. The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports. Fire &...
The GW Bridge is cashless, but those empty toll booths won’t be going away for a while
No one is collecting tolls on the George Washington Bridge, but those empty booths on the Fort Lee side will be sticking around for a while. Removal work on the toll booths remains in the design phase and a date has not been set for their full demolition and removal, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on Thursday.
Fire rips through Passaic apartment building displacing dozens of residents
Fire spread through the three-story structure, forcing the evacuation of more than 65 residents to Passaic City Hall.
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
boozyburbs.com
Greek Restaurant Replaces Greek Restaurant in Teaneck
Nisiotis Taverna has replaced Vasili’s Taverna in Teaneck. Formerly Vasili’s Taverna, which was a Greek restaurant, it is also offering up Greek cuisine. They offer a menu (View Menu) spreads, apps, salads, souvlaki, seafood, pastas, platters and more. It’s currently open six days (closed Sundays) a week.
Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey's Only Goth Club
Are you looking for a unique way to party it up on Halloween? New Jersey has a ton of kid-friendly options to explore, including Six Flags' Fright Fest. Once in a while, though, you might want to go to a venue that really brings out the spooky side of things through more adult vibes.
