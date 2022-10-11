ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

World War II "ghost boat" emerges in drought-stricken lake

By Stephen Smith
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPP5V_0iUSoYtZ00

Low water levels in California's drought-stricken Shasta Lake have revealed the long-lost wreckage of a ship that served in World War II.  The U.S. Forest Service says the amphibious Higgins landing craft — referred to as the "ghost boat" — appeared last fall in the drought-stricken reservoir.

Markings on the boat's side confirmed it was used on the USS Monrovia , the battleship that served as Gen. George Patton's headquarters during the invasion of Sicily. Dwight D, Eisenhower, who planned and oversaw the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, was also on board the ship at one point.

The ship went on to serve in several missions, which reportedly included the invasion of Tarawa , where more than 1,200 Marines died in just 76 hours.

The USS Monrovia eventually sank in shallow waters off an island in the Pacific Ocean.

The "ghost boat" was salvaged and somehow ended up at the bottom of California's largest reservoir.

"There is more to discover of its history and obviously its time on Shasta Lake, and still the circumstance of its sinking remains a mystery," the Forest Service wrote.

The boat will be restored and will eventually be displayed at a museum in Nebraska.

Higgins Industries in New Orleans built several thousand landing craft between 1942 and 1945. Around 1,500 "Higgins boats" were deployed at Normandy.

California is enduring a drought that scientists are calling the worst in 1,200 years. In July, another sunken boat dating back to World War II emerged from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona.

historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
The Independent

California drought reveals ‘ghost boat’ from Eisenhower ship in ravaged lake

A boat that was used as a landing craft for American soldiers during the Second World War has emerged at the bottom of a drought-stricken lake in California.The vessel, dubbed a “ghost boat’ by the US Forest Service, has been found at the bottom of Lake Shasta in northern California.Reservoirs in California, and much of the US Southwest, have suffered precipitous drops due to severe drought.The Forest Service office in Shasta-Trinity National Forest shared photos of the sunken craft on Facebook this week, sharing some of its history.The boat was assigned to the USS Monrovia, which functioned as US...
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Outdoor Life

