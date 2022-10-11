ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Central Pennsylvania: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
The intersection where the deadly crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 51-year-old man died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to a reported crash involving entrapment at the intersection of 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and 741 (Long Lane) just before 1 a.m,., West Lampeter Township police say.

Upon arrival, crews found a 2003 silver Chevy TrailBlazer which was heavily damaged, and the driver of that vehicle was trapped in the driver’s compartment— the driver was later pronounced dead by the Lancaster County Coroner.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed, according to the police.

"A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris caused by the impact," police say.

The police believe the driver of the Chevy was heading south on 272 and the tractor-trailer was traveling west on 741 when the two collided in the intersection, but no additional information was available as the investigation is ongoing.

The male killed in the crash has only been identified as a "51-year-old Willow Street man" and no other names have been released as of the time of publication.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any other information is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township police at 717-464-2421.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

