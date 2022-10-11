ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Kylian Mbappe Wants Out Of PSG In January

By Robert Summerscales
 5 days ago

Mbappe reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain just months after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player ever.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The 23-year-old France forward looked set to move on from PSG last summer.

He had been widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in June when his previous contract was set to expire.

But PSG convinced him to stay and Mbappe signed a new three-year deal at the Parc des Princes in May, making him the world's highest-paid player of all time.

That contract was seemingly not enough to keep Mbappe happy though.

According to Marca , Mbappe asked to leave PSG just two months after his mega pay-rise.

It is claimed by Marca that PSG responded to Mbappe in July by telling him that they would consider offers for him but not from Real.

PSG have apparently since become less willing to cooperate with Mbappe's desire to leave, but it is said that he is still hoping to get out when the January transfer window opens.

Like Real, Liverpool have also been cited as long-term admirers of Mbappe. Marca now claim that a move to Anfield could be the player's only feasible escape option.

READ ALSO: Kylian Mbappe's €150m Signing-On Fee Means PSG Have Effectively Bought Him Twice

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly keen to turn his back on PSG in January

IMAGO/@guelbergoes

Mbappe revealed in an interview with Marca in May this year that he had previously held talks with Liverpool.

He said: "I have spoken to Liverpool because [red] is my mother's favorite color and my mother loves Liverpool. Why? I don't know, ask her.

"We met with them a few years ago, when I was at Monaco, it's a great club... Now we talk to them a bit, but not much... In the end it was between Real Madrid and PSG."

