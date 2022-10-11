Read full article on original website
Are The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Team Steffy Or Team Brooke In The Big 'Bridge' Breakup?
For nearly a year, things haven't been in a good place between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). It should be no surprise that their marriage has been headed toward an end. Once Brooke kissed Deacon, Ridge's trust for his darling "Logan" never returned. Even though she had been sabotaged by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and tricked into drinking (via Soaps), Ridge never fully reinvested himself into the relationship. Instead, he continued to draw closer to his ex-wife Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), who desperately wanted to reclaim her life with Ridge.
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
Former Days Of Our Lives Star Robert Mailhouse Recalls Cherished Memories Of Angela Lansbury
Legendary performer Angela Lansbury's heartbreaking death has rocked the entertainment industry. The amount of accolades Lansbury accumulated in her expansive career on Broadway, in film and TV is endless, and her work has created ripples in multiple genres. Disney lovers know her voice as "Beauty and the Beast's" nurturing teapot Mrs. Potts. Crime buffs are no stranger to her portrayal of mystery-writer-turned- amateur detective in "Murder, She Wrote," via IMDb. And the The New York Times crowned her as Broadway's "Beloved Everywoman."
Days Of Our Lives Star Lauren Koslow's Latest Post Has Fans Happy For Her Daughter
As her "Days of Our Lives" character Kate Roberts, Lauren Koslow has often been the center of many relationship mishaps. She's had dramatic romances with the likes of Victor Kiriakis, Roman Brady, John Black, Clyde Weston, Rafe Hernandez, Daniel Jonas, Stefano DiMera — who was involved in some of her favorite "Days of Our Lives" stories — and many more.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Robbie Coltrane, The Actor Who Played Hagrid In Harry Potter
Actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. According to his agent Belinda Wright, Coltrane died at a hospital near Falkirk, Scotland (via BBC). One of his best-known roles was his portrayal of gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in every one of the Harry Potter movies, a casting choice specifically made by author J.K. Rowling. Besides Hagrid, Coltrane was also known for his portrayal of Bond villain and ex-KGB operative Valentin Zukovsky in "Goldeneye" and "The World Is Not Enough," per IMDb. In 2006, the actor was honored with an OBE for his contribution to drama (via BBC).
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Hot Water With Netflix
Amid the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's distance from the royal family has been put into even starker relief. The couple was seated in the row behind virtually everybody else at Her Majesty's funeral, per Page Six, while Meghan and Harry's new position at the bottom of the royal website hints that their relationship with King Charles is in a worse place than ever before.
BravoCon 2022: Raquel Leviss And Tom Schwartz Seemingly Address Romance Rumors
"Vanderpump Rules" has always been famous for its shocking scandals and questionable ethics and morals of its cast members. In the show's early seasons, many cheating scandals erupted, with most of the staff at SUR being involved. Tom Schwartz is no stranger to controversy, having admitted to making out with other women throughout his relationship and marriage to co-star Katie Maloney. Another individual forced to deal with scandals and humiliation on the show is Raquel Leviss, the former fiancée of "White Kanye" DJ James Kennedy. His problems with alcoholism led to multiple instances of embarrassment for Leviss, leading to a sex drought for the couple before their wedding was called off (via People).
Guy Fieri Wants One Comedian To Appear During A Possible 'SNL' Hosting Gig
CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked Fieri what he thought about former “SNL” cast member Bobby Moynihan’s impression of him on the show.
A Timeline Of Love Is Blind's Natalie And Shayne's Relationship And Split
Whether you loved or hated them, there's no question that "Love is Blind" Season 2 wouldn't have been the same without Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee. With plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship (both on and off the series), the Chicago-based real estate agent and the consulting manager gave fans of the show plenty of shocking moments. Likewise, the addition of potential love interest and fellow contestant Shaina Hurley added plenty of jaw-dropping drama to Jansen and Lee's relationship. Still, despite their issues, plenty of fans were shocked during the season finale, when Lee declared that the pair had a huge fight that ultimately impacted her decision to say "I don't" at the altar.
Four Reasons Season 5 Of 'The Crown' Will Have King Charles Shaking In His Boots
It's official. King Charles is freaking out about "The Crown" Season 5. Buckingham Palace sources are briefing the media about the Netflix series for the second time in two weeks. In late September, new clips of "The Crown" unveiled the drama at the heart of Season 5, the conflict between Charles and his then-wife Princess Diana. Almost immediately after the new video dropped, The Telegraph reported a royal insider told them that "The Crown" is "a drama, not a documentary." The royal source threw shade at Netflix, saying the streaming giant had "no qualms about mangling people's reputations" and added, "there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this."
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Will Ferrell And Kristen Wiig
Many famous actors have appeared in Lifetime movies at one point in their career, but it feels less common to see bona fide stars stepping up to the plate. At the 2017 ATX Television Festival, Will Ferrell looked back on his 2015 Lifetime movie, which aired only once on the channel. The panel's moderator jokingly called it Ferrell's "breakout role," and followed up with the questions, "How does this happen?" The audience had also just watched a screening of the film, and Ferrell called it "pretty amazing" that nobody walked out of the theater.
The Bold And The Beautiful's Kimberlin Brown Keeps It All In The Family With A Special Guest Star
When it comes to daytime television, it seems like a lot of our favorite soaps like to keep things in the family. After all, Maurice Benard's son Joshua Benard has made plenty of appearances on "General Hospital" as his character Adam, according to Soaps.com. Similarly, Heather Tom's son, Zane, also played her on-screen son on "The Bold and the Beautiful," per Soaps in Depth. Tom admitted to the publication that her son was actually shocked to find out that he was recast on the show when she pulled him out to go to school full-time. When asked why he was apparently "fired" from the show, Tom jokingly said, "I scarred him for life. He's going to be in therapy when he's 35 saying that his mom got him fired from his first job!"
Michelle Stafford Drops A Hint About A Very Special Thanksgiving Guest On The Young And The Restless
The heartbeat of "The Young and the Restless" is undoubtedly the focus on family and the love and drama attached. No matter what dramatic plot is unfolding on the show, a family issue is at the center of nearly every storyline, helping "Y&R" stand out from the rest of the soap operas. Genoa City is filled with powerful families that fight hard and love even harder. Recently, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the long-running daytime drama, there's been an even more significant focus on family, especially those in business together. The Abbott family resurgence has seen more faces at Jabot Cosmetics (and the Abbott mansion), and a high-profile showdown is brewing between Chancellor-Winters and Newman Enterprises (via Soap Hub).
Is TikTok's Newest Teeth Whitening Hack Really Worth The Hype?
One of the best things about social media is that it's full of life hacks that we wouldn't have had access to 20 or even ten years ago. There are TikTok fashion hacks to transform your closet and even TikTok hacks that will change the way you gift wrap, most of which are perfectly harmless and even massively helpful in a modern world where it's tough to know which advice to listen to.
Why Twitter Users Are Comparing BravoCon 2022 To Fyre Festival
After the first BravoCon event in 2019, it was clear that this was something the fans wanted more of (per Variety). For the first time, everyone's favorite Bravo celebrities were under the same roof, giving fans newfound access to the people starring in their favorite shows. From Housewives to SURvers to Below Deck crew, the who's who of Bravo was present. During the event, Andy Cohen even revealed a new city in the Housewives franchise, which was the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," now in their third season. There were initially plans to hold the event again in 2020, but the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic put a stop to that. However, Cohen remained vigilant that the event would eventually come to fruition again. Despite being skipped again last year, BravoCon 2022 is officially in full swing, with all of the top Bravo stars making appearances throughout the weekend (via E! News).
BravoCon 2022: The Emotional Fan Interaction That Led Vicki Gunvalson To Tears
For the second day of BravoCon 2022, some of the most iconic real housewives from across the country gathered to give us a nostalgic overview of the popular reality TV franchise. Legends Vicki Gunvalson from "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Kyle Richards from "The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills," Margaret Josephs from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," and Shereé Whitfield from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" were all present at the Most Golden Moments Power House panel.
How Emmy Rossum Is More Musical Than You Originally Thought
"Nothing of me is me," actor Emmy Rossum memorably told Deadline, of playing the iconic Angelyne in the hit Peacock show of the same name. Rossum has had a stunning transformation since entering the public eye, but the "Shameless" breakout spent seven hours a day in the makeup chair to transform into the Los Angeles legend — the real-life Angelyne rose to fame in the '80s after appearing on hundreds of billboards throughout the city, per Cosmopolitan.
A Complete Look At Vanessa Hudgens Through The Years
Vanessa Hudgens — whether you know her as Gabriella from "High School Musical," Stacy/Margaret/Fiona from "The Princess Switch" trilogy, or from one of her onstage roles, the actress has become one of the most recognizable faces in millennial and Gen Z pop culture. After getting her start in Disney's "High School Musical" franchise, she went on to appear in a few grittier roles before leaving the screen behind for a stint on the stage, appearing as the titular character in a remount of "Gigi."
What You May Have Missed In Part One Of The Season 12 RHOBH Reunion
As the Season 12 finale of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" comes to a close, fans were looking forward to the first part of the three-part reunion that premiered on October 12, 2022. Fans have been excited to see all of the women's reunion outfits (in which they were disappointed this year), see Erika Jayne talk about her legal drama, and hear Lisa Rinna talk about the incident that happened in Aspen with Kathy Hilton — and recently, there has been speculation about whether sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards are even speaking to one another.
Heather Gay Lifts The Lid On Her Relationship With Jen Shah At BravoCon 2022
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is the latest American installment of the Real Housewives franchise, and it premiered in 2020 after being announced at the first annual BravoCon in 2019 (per Today). Immediately, cast member Heather Gay became positioned as the show's star and received the coveted "center snowflake" in the show's chaotic second season. Heather remained calm in a sea of madness in Season 2, which saw accusations that Mary Cosby and her church were part of a cult and the infamous arrest of Jen Shah. The arrest took place after federal authorities stormed the parking lot of Heather's Beauty Lab & Laser company, claiming they needed to speak to Shah, according to Today.
