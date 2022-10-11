After the first BravoCon event in 2019, it was clear that this was something the fans wanted more of (per Variety). For the first time, everyone's favorite Bravo celebrities were under the same roof, giving fans newfound access to the people starring in their favorite shows. From Housewives to SURvers to Below Deck crew, the who's who of Bravo was present. During the event, Andy Cohen even revealed a new city in the Housewives franchise, which was the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," now in their third season. There were initially plans to hold the event again in 2020, but the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic put a stop to that. However, Cohen remained vigilant that the event would eventually come to fruition again. Despite being skipped again last year, BravoCon 2022 is officially in full swing, with all of the top Bravo stars making appearances throughout the weekend (via E! News).

INTERNET ・ 17 HOURS AGO