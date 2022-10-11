ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Lootpress

Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
NITRO, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcome their newest K9

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley welcomes Fayette County’s newest K9 officer, Ulkan, a 16-month-old German Short-Haired Pointer. K9 Ulkan comes to West Virginia from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania to work with handler, Cpl K. Spears. K9 Ulkan will replace K9 Java as the department’s...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Christmas at Cass December train rides!

CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Shawnee Lake and Amusement Park

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While many get their Halloween thrills at haunted houses and tourist attractions, one place in Mercer County, just outside of Princeton, is the real deal. Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, now an abandoned carnival that’s gotten a name for itself as being a prime ghost hunting...
PRINCETON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Second arrest made in relation to Chili Night shooting

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A subsequent arrest was made Friday pertaining to events which unfolded near the conclusion of Beckley’s Chili Night Festival which took place Saturday, October 8, 2022. Deputy Chief David S. Allard of the Beckley Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Traysouan Gregsyia...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Second arrest made related to shots fired at Beckley Chili Night

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A second arrest was made in connection to the shots that were fired at Beckley Chili Night on October 8, 2022. After shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, detectives started an investigation and arrested one suspect, Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur. After […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Trespassing investigation leads to arrest of Danville man

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made in response to a trespassing complaint last Monday in Boone County. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a trespassing complaint on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Uneeda area of Boone County. Following an...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

KCSO: Missing teenager located

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

What drugs do these slang names stand for?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area? Not everyone knows what street names […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV

