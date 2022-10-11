Read full article on original website
Ribbon-cutting held for new satellite courtroom at the Raleigh County Courthouse
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Entirely remote courtrooms have now come to West Virginia. The first one to arrive in the state, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Raleigh County Courthouse Tuesday to welcome in the new satellite courtroom. It will be used for the Intermediate Court of Appeals...
Two found staying inside old BB&T building in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people were caught staying inside the old BB&T building in Oak Hill, and one suspect is still on the run. Oak Hill Police tell Lootpress that on October 13, 2022, the owner of the former BB&T building located at 100 Main Street stated that he was there to check the building and could smell cigarette smoke from the drive-thru area of the building. When the man attempted to enter the room, he couldn’t open the door, as if someone was holding it shut from the inside.
Emergency service teams prep for Bridge Day, focuses on keeping the hundreds of BASE jumpers and hundreds of thousands of onlookers safe during the event
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Some of the soul contributors of emergency service at Bridge Day since its inauguration 42 years ago, Jan Care Ambulance is ready to get to work there again this Saturday. Not only supporting the hundreds of thousands of onlookers that make their way out to...
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcome their newest K9
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley welcomes Fayette County’s newest K9 officer, Ulkan, a 16-month-old German Short-Haired Pointer. K9 Ulkan comes to West Virginia from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania to work with handler, Cpl K. Spears. K9 Ulkan will replace K9 Java as the department’s...
Christmas at Cass December train rides!
CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
One Tank Trip: Shawnee Lake and Amusement Park
PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While many get their Halloween thrills at haunted houses and tourist attractions, one place in Mercer County, just outside of Princeton, is the real deal. Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, now an abandoned carnival that’s gotten a name for itself as being a prime ghost hunting...
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
UPDATE: Second arrest made in relation to Chili Night shooting
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A subsequent arrest was made Friday pertaining to events which unfolded near the conclusion of Beckley’s Chili Night Festival which took place Saturday, October 8, 2022. Deputy Chief David S. Allard of the Beckley Police Department has confirmed the arrest of Traysouan Gregsyia...
Waids Draft Road in Greenbrier to close Monday October 17 drainage structure replacement
Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will close County Route 15/2 Waids Draft Road from Monday, October 17 to Friday, October 21, to replace a drainage structure. The project is subject to rescheduling due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances. A detour will...
Second arrest made related to shots fired at Beckley Chili Night
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A second arrest was made in connection to the shots that were fired at Beckley Chili Night on October 8, 2022. After shots were fired towards the end of the Chili Night Festival on October 8, 2022, detectives started an investigation and arrested one suspect, Colton Eric Adkins, of MacArthur. After […]
Trespassing investigation leads to arrest of Danville man
UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made in response to a trespassing complaint last Monday in Boone County. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to a trespassing complaint on Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Uneeda area of Boone County. Following an...
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
What drugs do these slang names stand for?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area? Not everyone knows what street names […]
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
Man arrested for allegedly firing gun near woman in Kanawha County
UPDATE: (6 P.M. Oct. 13, 2022): More details are being released after a man was arrested for firing a gun this morning in Kanawha County. Deputies say 28-year-old Travis Sigman is charged with wanton endangerment after an incident that occurred in the Quincy area on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the a […]
Dispatchers: One person injured in reported shooting in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident in the Cedar Grove area. No information was immediately available on what happened or...
