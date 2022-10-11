Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
City permits Commonwealth Logistics Center shell buildings totaling 502,250 square feet
The city issued permits Oct. 13 for two shell warehouses for the Commonwealth Logistics Center at a construction project cost of $26.8 million. Dana B. Kenyon Co. is the contractor for the warehouses, totaling 502,250 square feet on 39.13 acres at Commonwealth Avenue and Imeson Road in West Jacksonville. Counting...
News4Jax.com
‘We don’t need another liquor store’: Community rallies together, gets lawyer to shut down unwanted business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The plan to bring a fifth liquor store in a Northside neighborhood has been turned down after a resident filed an appeal to stop the store from moving into the area. Residents in the Carver Manor neighborhood near Soutel Drive were upset about the possible plan...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval’s four Zoës Kitchens in conversion to CAVA Grill
All of the Zoës Kitchens in Duval County are under conversion into CAVA Grill. CAVA Group bought Zoës Kitchen four years ago and has been converting the locations. Both are Mediterranean food concepts. The city issued a permit Oct. 13 to Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown, Texas,...
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange Park
Orange Park has a new coffee shop. Scooters Coffee is having a grand opening event Friday, October 14. The coffee shop is located at 151 Park Avenue (U.S. 17) next door to Waffle House.
Jacksonville Daily Record
JEA: Plant Vogtle operator starts loading nuclear fuel
Georgia Power announced Oct. 14 that it has started loading fuel into Unit 3 of the delayed nuclear Plant Vogtle expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia, a project expected to generate 206 megawatts of electricity for JEA . In a news release, Jacksonville’s city-owned utility called the step “a milestone toward startup...
News4Jax.com
Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
Clark's Fish Camp closing, property to be sold, restaurant manager says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp announced on Wednesday it will close its doors after 47 years of serving the First Coast. The Clark's property will be sold, according to the restaurant's general manager. Clark's is an eclectic Jacksonville joint that was known around town for southern cooking, seafood...
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoff
Town of Orange Park sealTown of Orange Park website. The Town of Orange Park has a lawsuit against it, claiming inverse condemnation and trespass. Tara and Richard S. Hamilton filed the lawsuit.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the 3rd quarter
Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. 701 San Marco Blvd. and 1200 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville. Buyer: Oasis Holdings LLC and Agle and Hartman Oasis TIC LLC. Seller: Grande Pointe Apts LLC. Previous sale: $19,000,000 in 2019. DUVAL. $25,150,000. 245 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville. Type: Office...
News4Jax.com
JSO holding public online auction starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
News4Jax.com
List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
Two counties, one Publix: Grocery store chain to build store straddling Duval and St. Johns County lines
NOCATEE, Fla — Picking out your groceries in one county, and paying for them in another. for the Nocatee West Publix as the invisible line will run right through. A county commissioner says this isn't the first time they've seen a business build on both sides as the area around the Duval and St. Johns county line continues to grow.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Khan’s company to buy Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment company says it has a letter of intent to buy the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar and nearby properties in Neptune Beach. In a news release Oct. 14, Iguana Investments Florida LLC said it started talks in March with the property owners, Kathy...
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County
Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.
City Council group proposes 2 solutions to tackle homelessness issue in Jacksonville
On Thursday, Jacksonville’s City Council Special Committee on Critical Quality of Life Issues proposed two solutions to help those experiencing homelessness in our community find permanent housing. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Homelessness Working Group has met at City Hall before, and the two proposed solutions...
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
Clay County wants to develop plan to increase tourism dollars
Clay County is looking to transform the area into a tourist destination. The Board of County Commissioners authorized a tourism strategic plan. The plan was presented to the board at Tuesday night's meeting and, before that, to the Tourism Development Council.
franchising.com
Grumpy’s Restaurant Takes Home Three ‘Bold City Best’ Awards
Jacksonville staple earns ‘Best Restaurant Overall’ for second consecutive year. October 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grumpy’s Restaurant, Jacksonville’s marquis breakfast establishment, recently earned three “Bold City Best” awards, presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. The traditional full-service Americana breakfast diner is a local favorite that brought home awards for their food and the brand’s story. Grumpy’s was named 2022’s “Best Restaurant Overall”, “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch”.
DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
