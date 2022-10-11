ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval’s four Zoës Kitchens in conversion to CAVA Grill

All of the Zoës Kitchens in Duval County are under conversion into CAVA Grill. CAVA Group bought Zoës Kitchen four years ago and has been converting the locations. Both are Mediterranean food concepts. The city issued a permit Oct. 13 to Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown, Texas,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

JEA: Plant Vogtle operator starts loading nuclear fuel

Georgia Power announced Oct. 14 that it has started loading fuel into Unit 3 of the delayed nuclear Plant Vogtle expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia, a project expected to generate 206 megawatts of electricity for JEA . In a news release, Jacksonville’s city-owned utility called the step “a milestone toward startup...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the 3rd quarter

Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. 701 San Marco Blvd. and 1200 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville. Buyer: Oasis Holdings LLC and Agle and Hartman Oasis TIC LLC. Seller: Grande Pointe Apts LLC. Previous sale: $19,000,000 in 2019. DUVAL. $25,150,000. 245 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville. Type: Office...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Khan’s company to buy Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment company says it has a letter of intent to buy the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar and nearby properties in Neptune Beach. In a news release Oct. 14, Iguana Investments Florida LLC said it started talks in March with the property owners, Kathy...
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
franchising.com

Grumpy’s Restaurant Takes Home Three ‘Bold City Best’ Awards

Jacksonville staple earns ‘Best Restaurant Overall’ for second consecutive year. October 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grumpy’s Restaurant, Jacksonville’s marquis breakfast establishment, recently earned three “Bold City Best” awards, presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. The traditional full-service Americana breakfast diner is a local favorite that brought home awards for their food and the brand’s story. Grumpy’s was named 2022’s “Best Restaurant Overall”, “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch”.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
FLORIDA STATE

