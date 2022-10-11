Read full article on original website
NSU WBB Squad Picked Sixth in NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has released the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll with the Northern State women picked sixth overall and third in the North Division. The Wolves tallied 140 points in the overall poll and 35 in the North. Redshirt-Junior forward Kailee Oliverson was tabbed as the team’s player to watch in 2022-23. The Northern women open the season November 11-12 in Moorhead, MN, versus Central Missouri and Rogers State.
Alley between Washington & Jay Str closed for storm sewer repairs
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Beginning at approximately 8:00am on Friday, October 14th, 2022, the following alley will be closed to thru traffic for storm sewer repairs:. Alley between S. Washington St & S. Jay St. Between. 6th Avenue SE & 7th Avenue SE. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes until...
