BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has released the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll with the Northern State women picked sixth overall and third in the North Division. The Wolves tallied 140 points in the overall poll and 35 in the North. Redshirt-Junior forward Kailee Oliverson was tabbed as the team’s player to watch in 2022-23. The Northern women open the season November 11-12 in Moorhead, MN, versus Central Missouri and Rogers State.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO