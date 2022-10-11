ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrifying photos show huge Asian hornet nest found above urinals in leisure park's toilet

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Terrifying pictures show a huge Asian Hornet nest found above the urinals of a leisure park's toilet.

The nest was discovered by a volunteer hornet hunter when she entered the loo at the former Tamba Park activity centre in Jersey.

The hornets were hanging above the door of the cubicle in the toilet. It is believed the facility has been 'shut' to the public for several months but is still accessible.

Experts, who cleared the site the following day, said it was just about to produce queen hornets, which could have formed new colonies next year.

More than 150 nests have already been discovered in Jersey during what has been a record-breaking season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Fnpu_0iUSmVAy00
The terrifying hive had to be removed by hornet experts after it was found by a volunteer tracker 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJAaA_0iUSmVAy00
Hornets had built the nest between the cubicle and urinals in toilets which were open to the public
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hb3HA_0iUSmVAy00
Hunters said the hive was about to produce queens, which would have spread and built more hives elsewhere 

Describing the latest discovery, fellow hunter John de Carteret said: 'A super tracker was out playing in the woods, when she felt the need, so she quietly ducked into these gents toilets at a leisure park, in St Lawrence, and immediately she didn't want to go anymore.

'So this morning I went along with Pat, and the vacuum, and we cleaned things up so that she can go back and use the facilities.

'When we arrived this was a very busy nest with a constant stream of Asian Hornets arriving back with "prey parcels" to feed the larvae inside. It was about to emit large numbers of new season queens, ready to mate, hibernate and emerge in spring 2023 to populate this area and beyond.

'Unfortunately for this nest, but fortunately for us, they didn't allow for the hunter's skill and tenacity in tracking this nest down, nor of others in the small group of volunteers doing the same right across the island right now, in a last ditch attempt to find all their nests before the hundreds of Queens that we know they will produce disperse into our beautiful Jersey countryside.'

The battle in both Jersey and Guernsey is seen as vital to stop the spread of the insects that could decimate the UK's native bee population.

Record numbers of Asian-hornet nests have already been found in Jersey this year with the number currently at 158.

The previous record was 83 nests located by the Jersey Asian Hornet Group in 2019, followed by 38 and 63 in the two subsequent years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nObjP_0iUSmVAy00
The hive was found in loos in an abandoned leisure park which were still available for people to use 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WlFq_0iUSmVAy00
The enormous construction was home to hornets which can eat 50 bees in a single day 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXQHL_0iUSmVAy00
A record 150 hornet nests have been discovered in Jersey this year as volunteers work to bring them down to protect the environment and British bees 

Locals said they were astonished at how the nest was able to form in the public toilets.

One said: 'I'm actually shocked that the public toilets are not monitored or even worse cleaned because if they were this would have been reported ages ago.

'Well done. Imagine this was disturbed by some tourists or even worse children.'

The species began to spread through Europe in 2004 after arriving in the south of France inside a freight ship.

They were was spotted in the British Isles on the Channel Island of Jersey in late 2016.

But after years of establishing themselves on Jersey and Guernsey, the battleground shifted last year to Southern England.

This led to calls for a 'people's army' to help fight off an impending invasion of killer hornets onto mainland Britain.

The hornets are able to kill with one sting among people who have an allergy, while they also pose a threat to the environment and native species.

One hornet can also eat 50 bees in a day.

