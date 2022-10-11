Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
OCSD Celebrates White Cane Awareness
For the visually impaired, the white cane is an essential tool that gives the ability to achieve a free an independent life; that’s why AnaLeigh Babcock’s White Cane Celebration at Minetto Elementary School meant so much to her. The National Federation of the Blind celebrates White Cane Awareness...
iheartoswego.com
Leader Barclay Announces State Aid for Fulton Public Library Construction
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced today that the Fulton Public Library will receive nearly $44,000 in state funding to implement needed upgrades and improve access to the facility. Through a grant award of $43,688, the library will rebuild its handicap ramp, install roof diverters and replace the front...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow to Open New Skate Park in Oswego
Mayor Billy Barlow held a grand opening ribbon cutting event on Saturday to open a brand new, 8,000 square foot concrete skate park in the City of Oswego. The event featured a live DJ, food truck, pro skaters, and local vendors to celebrate the opening. Who: Mayor Billy Barlow, Oswego...
iheartoswego.com
2022 "Witches Ball" to Benefit OCO's Services to Aid Families Program
Frighteningly Good Fun. Members of the Oswego Zonta Club witches coven flew into the Oswego Farmers Market to invite community members to join them at the Zonta Club’s Witches Ball on Friday, October 28 at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego. One of the most spellbinding events...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
iheartoswego.com
C. Marie Dixon – October 14, 2022
C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Jospeh and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon. She was a...
iheartoswego.com
OCO Welcomes Valiant Retire, Inc. as Silver Level Sponsor for Giving Thanks Celebration
Returning after a two-year hiatus, OCO’s Giving Thanks, presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, is a food and beverage pairing event that celebrates the many programs and services that OCO provides and serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s Giving That Grows initiative, which focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.
iheartoswego.com
Joseph G. Ravas – September 30, 2022
Joseph G. Ravas, 83, formerly of Oswego, Baldwinsville, and Mesa AZ., passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2022, in Oswego, NY with family by his side. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Susan K, (Connor) Ravas. He is survived by his brother William (Cheryl) Ravas; his children, Mary (Brian) Cullen,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon
At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
iheartoswego.com
2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market Set for December 3rd
Another magical holiday season is fast approaching, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) is eager to host the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market once again!. Our unique holiday market event, part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, is set to take place Saturday, December 3,...
iheartoswego.com
Debra J. Capozzi – October 12, 2022
Debra (Debbie) J. (Churchill) Capozzi, 63, passed away peacefully and comfortably at Upstate Hospital Downtown Syracuse NY, following complications of a stroke. Surviving Debbie are her parents James and Joyce Churchill of North Syracuse, her sister Brenda (Sue) Churchill of Enosburg Falls, VT, and her two daughters Teresa (Nicholas) Beardslee of Mexico, NY and Elisabeth (Christopher) Bourgeois of Elmira, NY. Also surviving is her nephew James (Melanie) Schaffer of Sherwood, OR, and many dear friends.
iheartoswego.com
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes John McConnell
One of Central New York’s premier singer, songwriter and guitarist John McConnell will be the featured performer for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving Thanks celebration. McConnell’s unique brand of "Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. He has been an integral part of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheartoswego.com
OHS Drama Club to Present Murder-Mystery “Clue: On Stage” Nov. 10, 12
This November, the Oswego High School Drama Club proudly presents "Clue: On Stage" by Sandy Rusting and Johnathan Lynn. This comedy whodunit will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!. "Clue" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery...
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Forky, Crazy And Fun-Loving
Forky is here! This little girl is a crazy, fun loving, spirited little kitten. She is very small for her age. We are still waiting for her to be big enough for her surgery. It is very likely she will stay very small (under 6lbs). We are hoping to spay her by the end of November as long as she weighs enough. You will need to make sure ALL human food is out of reach! She will try and steal it off your fork. If interested in adopting please email us for a copy of our adoption application.
Comments / 0