Forky is here! This little girl is a crazy, fun loving, spirited little kitten. She is very small for her age. We are still waiting for her to be big enough for her surgery. It is very likely she will stay very small (under 6lbs). We are hoping to spay her by the end of November as long as she weighs enough. You will need to make sure ALL human food is out of reach! She will try and steal it off your fork. If interested in adopting please email us for a copy of our adoption application.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO