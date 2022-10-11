BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO