Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED

BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash

Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

