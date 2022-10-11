Read full article on original website
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
13abc.com
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
13abc.com
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
13abc.com
BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. You can watch it in full below. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week...
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
13abc.com
Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit in the middle of the night ended with a crash Megan Jeffries never saw coming. In fact, she never even knew it happened. “We slept through all of it somehow and came out the next morning,” said Jeffries. The chase and crash...
13abc.com
Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
WTOL-TV
Toledo man shot by Oregon police found not guilty of assaulting officers
Victor Dale Jr. was shot in 2020 after driving his car at an officer. Dale was indicted on felonious assault and assault charges. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
Trial of man charged with reckless homicide last year declared mistrial
TOLEDO, Ohio — A mistrial was declared Wednesday in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas when jurors could not agree on a verdict for Mychal Smith, 31, who was charged with reckless homicide in the November 2021 shooting death of 29-year-old Dameon Bates in north Toledo. Bates was...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
13abc.com
TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash
Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
