How to Create and Save a Color Palette in Adobe InDesign
When you’re ready to start designing in InDesign, you may already have your brand colors set in place. But if you don’t—or if you’re just making a design for fun—there is a great and easy way to create a comprehensive color palette straight in Adobe InDesign.
How to Change Windows 11’s Boot Animation
There was much speculation Microsoft would release a Windows 10X build, which had a progressive ring boot animation. That animation is an alternative to the dotted ring you see during Windows 11’s boot sequence. However, the big M has scrapped 10X. Nevertheless, Microsoft’s latest desktop OS has retained some...
A Basic Guide to Manipulating the File System in Node.js
One of the built-in features of Node.js is the manipulation of the operating system's file system using the fs module. This Node.js module contains many useful functions for working with files and directories. Files are simply referred to as persisted objects or chunks of data that are typically stored on...
How to Clear the Clipboard History in Windows 11
Once you enable the clipboard history feature on Windows, anything you copy appears in your clipboard. Windows may also sync your clipboard items across devices if you’ve enabled the sync feature. Fortunately, you can clear your clipboard history at any time. In fact, there are several ways to do...
How Disabling Two Virtualizations Can Boost Your Game Performance on Windows
If you are struggling to get your games to run smoothly on Windows 11, temporarily turning off certain security virtualizations can help. That isn't just us saying that, either Microsoft agrees that some virtual environment features in Windows 11 can cause lower game performance. What Is Virtualization in Windows 11?
How to Add and Use the Google Tasks Widget on Android
Most widgets are extensions of apps for your Android home screen that either provide helpful information at a glance or offer an easy way to open an app to a specific section. On Android, Google Tasks manages to build on these basic functions. You can use almost all the features that the app provides directly on the widget. Keep reading to find out why using the Tasks widget is more helpful than you’d think.
How to Set Album Artwork as Your Mac’s Screensaver and Use It to Play Songs
Choosing a screensaver is an essential part of customizing your Mac. And gone are the days when your only options were boring abstract and vector images. Today, you have more choices allowing your personality to shine through. If you are a big fan of music, imagine having a dynamic, interactive...
The Basics of the Google Sheets ADDRESS Function
Most people use cell references when writing formulas on Google Sheets. For example, suppose you're adding cells A1 and A2—you'll likely use the formula A1+A2 to find the solution. But what if you don't know the cell references you need to work with? This is where the ADDRESS function comes in.
How to Build a Food Delivery Chatbot Using Google Dialogflow
Are you a business owner looking to automate or provide services without spending tons of money? Maybe you are looking for a chatbot. From customer support on websites to having conversations with Google Assistant, chatbots have come a long way. While you can build a chatbot from scratch, it takes...
Windows 11 22H2 Brings New Changes to the Group Policy Editor
Windows 11 feature update 22H2 was released on the 20th of September, 2022. As with any significant Windows version updates, it introduced changes to the Local Group Policy Editor, enabling everybody from admins, power users, or anyone interested to customize the "Windows Experience." Let's look at some interesting new policies...
How to Switch Between LightDM and GDM on Ubuntu
The display manager is the graphical interface you use to enter your credentials when logging in to your system. Knowing how to change the display manager is helpful when you want to customize your desktop, as the login screen is a prime aspect of a Linux desktop. Although GDM, the...
Create an Homage to Excitebike Using Python
Excitebike is a side-scroller game where you navigate a motorbike over jumps, maneuver around obstacles, and speed toward the finish line. Nintendo first launched this BMX racing game for the NES. From there, the company modernized Excitebike and released it on the N64 and, eventually, the Wii. Not many NES...
The 10 Best Indie Developer Communities for Game Projects
If you’re an indie game developer, one of the most important things you can do is build a strong community around your work. A supportive community can provide feedback, inspiration, and practical advice when you need it most. Fortunately, there are many great online communities for indie game developers,...
How to Fix the Discord Game Detection Feature Not Working on Windows
Are you unable to keep your server members informed of which game you are playing, because Discord's game detection feature isn't working on your Windows PC?. Most of the time, this happens when users mistakenly disable the feature in Discord settings. There are times, however, when the problem is either game-specific, caused by restrictions imposed by other games running simultaneously, or simply because the Discord app isn't up-to-date.
What Is RISC, What Is RISC V, and How Do They Differ?
When talking about processors, x86 and ARM are the two terms that come up the most, especially if we're talking about recent devices. But there are many more architectures out there. For example, you might've heard the names RISC and RISC-V floated around occasionally. Despite having similar names, they couldn't...
Flipboard vs Google News: Which Mobile News App Is Better?
Sometimes it seems like there are only negative stories in the news, but those are often just the biggest stories. If you want to stay up to date with everything that’s happening in the world, as well as on topics that interest you, a mobile news app is the best way.
The Best Smart Galaxy Projectors
The beauty and the mystery of space has captivated humankind for centuries; with the splendor of the stars being both breathtaking and humbling for all of us who stand and gaze up at them. Unfortunately, light pollution these days makes it difficult to stargaze unless you're prepared to travel to...
Why Did Windows 8 Fail?
While most of us, at one point or another, have used Windows, many of us don’t remember (or don't like to remember) using Windows 8. Why did an OS that was a big step forward for Microsoft fail to get any traction?. While there are many reasons why Windows...
Is Twitch Buffering on Chrome for Windows? Try These 9 Fixes
Nothing's more frustrating than watching your favorite Twitch stream buffer on Google Chrome. Even with the best connection by your side, you'll continue to encounter occasional hitches and buffering issues. If Twitch is buffering on Google Chrome for Windows, then this is the place where you need to be. In...
A Quick Guide to Windows 11 22H2's Phishing Protection Tool
Big feature updates for Windows 11 usually contain some kind of additional protection, and Windows 11 22H2 is no different. You'll find Enhanced Phishing Protection tucked away in the Windows Security app, among several other enhancements. So, let's explore what Windows 11's Enhanced Phishing Protection is and how you can...
