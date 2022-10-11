Read full article on original website
‘No waiting’: Turkey, Russia to act on Putin’s gas hub offer
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of...
Federal prosecutors take over German rail sabotage probe
BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigation into the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system that brought trains to a standstill Saturday across northwestern Germany. The federal prosecutors office said Thursday it is taking over the probe from state investigators due...
Putin’s lying diplomats make excuses for terror in Ukraine. Expel them all
Like early morning river mist, hopes of peace in Ukraine rise momentarily, then dissipate with the first sigh of a contrary breeze. UN chief António Guterres mounts a mission to Moscow and Kyiv – then Vladimir Putin’s missiles blow it all to hell. Russia coyly offers talks at next month’s G20 summit. Then Joe Biden scoffs: they’re not serious, he’s heard it all before.
Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
GENEVA (AP) — AWAITING KEYSTONE PHOTOS TO RUN SOMETIME SATURDAY OR E/R ON SUNDAY. For their first trip to a celebrated robotics contest for high school students from scores of countries, a team of Ukrainian teens had a problem. With shipments of goods to Ukraine uncertain, and Ukrainian customs...
Russia’s genocidal propaganda must not be passed off as freedom of speech
I was in gorgeous, courageous Kyiv on Monday when the latest Russian missile shower hit Ukraine, murdering civilians and knocking out heat and light on the cusp of winter. Kyivans took it calmly. My meeting smoothly transferred from a cafe to the metro, where we chain-drank coffee and carried on under the sirens and occasional, reverberating booms of missile defence. On social media and Russian TV, the grotesque propaganda cast of state-controlled media, officials and tub-thumping pundits were their usual sadistic selves, celebrating the strikes and calling for more attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.
Iran's celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests
Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country
Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians
HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — Beside an abandoned Russian military camp in eastern Ukraine, the body of a man lay decomposing in the grass — a civilian who had fallen victim to a tripwire land mine set by retreating Russian forces. Nearby, a group of Ukrainian deminers with the...
