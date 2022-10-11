ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.

