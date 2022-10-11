Read full article on original website
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
St. Louis woman is missing, police asking for help
St. Louis city police need your help finding this missing woman, 77-year-old Juanita Mead.
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft, an issue leading to many internet outages in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Prosecutors have charged Sherman Ragland, 47, with property damage and stealing in connection with the investigation. Ragland...
18-year-old charged with murdering Hazelwood man
ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man in south St. Louis in August. Police said Joseph Raymond, 42, of Hazelwood was shot and killed in the 4800 block of Nebraska at 2 p.m. on August 26. Officers found Raymond suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
KMOV
Man sentenced to 9 years for crashing into Madison County home while drunk, killing woman inside
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Granite City man was sentenced to nine years in prison for a deadly incident while he was drunk. The Madison County State Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Beasley crashed his pickup into a Granite City home on Joy Avenue on July 5, 2021. Virginia Ohren, 74, was inside her home and was pinned by the truck and died from her injuries.
Man accused of killing former romantic partner in south St. Louis
A St. Louis man is accused of killing a former romantic partner and assaulting another man in an attack last month in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
Charges filed in Hazelwood double shooting
A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.
Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.
KMOV
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
KMOV
31-year-old shot by police arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officers in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege he was waving a gun in downtown St. Louis and pointed it at an officer. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Deandre Lakes was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. A charging decision is pending, police said.
ksgf.com
St. Louis Boy Dies After Shooting Himself
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a toddler fatally shot himself in the head in a St. Louis neighborhood. Police said the boy was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon before officers arrived. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was pronounced dead later that day. No additional details...
Toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis ID’d, father arrested
Police identified a toddler who fatally shot himself in south St. Louis, one day after the tragic incident.
Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
Body found in vehicle near Lafayette Park
Police are investigating a murder that took place near Lafayette Park in South St. Louis.
