Baby Girl Suffers Skull Fracture During Dispute Between Parents In Lehigh Valley: Report

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Easton police Photo Credit: Easton PD Facebook

A baby girl accidentally suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury after getting hit in the middle of a dispute between the child’s parents on Sunday, Oct. 9, LehighValleyLive reports.

Officers responded to the Easton home and found the infant’s parents quarreling around 6:15 p.m. before the father stated that the mother had picked up the lid of a pot and attempted to hurl it at him, striking the infant instead, the report says citing court records.

The mother was taken into custody for assault and other offenses and was being held on $5,000 bail while the child — under a year old — needed four stitches to close the cut, also suffering a brain injury and skull fracture, the outlet says.

