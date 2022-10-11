Read full article on original website
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
Nebraska drivers urged to move over for fellow motorists in new push to save lives
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- October 15 officially marks “Slow Down, Move Over” day across the state of Nebraska. Governor Pete Ricketts signed the proclamation earlier this month to promote the protection of drivers pulled over on the roadside. AAA Auto Club Group worked with state officials to renew the...
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
Average Nebraska ACT score drops to 19.4
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s average ACT score slipped to 19.4 out of a possible 36 among 2022 graduates. State education officials attribute that in part to the huge number of grads tested. In Nebraska, 94% of 2022 graduates took the ACT. According to the Nebraska Department of...
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
Wind sticks around, mild into the weekend
The next 10 days will see temperatures that will be up and down and back up again. Highs the next couple of days will be in the lower 70s, but we cool off into the lower 60s and eventually the middle and upper 50s early next week. Early morning temperatures will likely drop to or just below freezing Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The growing season is likely over after this. As for precipitation, we aren’t expecting anything significant, but may see a sprinkle Friday afternoon.
Rural Nebraska emergency services encouraged to apply for equipment grants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Rural emergency services across Nebraska are being encouraged to apply for funds to update their equipment. The EMS Equipment Grant provides $5 million for the one-time purchase of emergency medical equipment. The Rural Ambulance Replacement Grant sets aside $20 million for Nebraska Emergency Medical Services...
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
Texas man sentenced for threats that caused evacuation of McCook Walmart
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas man will spend nearly three years behind bars after threatening to kill a McCook Walmart employee who stopped playing video games with him. Rogelio Salas Jr., 26, was sentenced Thursday to 33 months’ imprisonment for threatening to shoot employees at the store, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
NSP finds over 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska state troopers recovered 103 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday evening. A trooper initiated the stop on 48-year-old Victoria Chin of Brooklyn, New York, after observing her speeding on Interstate 80 near Sunol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the trooper...
Nebraska launches human trafficking hotline
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new hotline to report suspected sex and labor trafficking became available on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The patrol worked with Attorney General Doug Peterson to implement the new service. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline will direct information from tips to local investigators.
Poll shows Pillen ahead of Blood in Nebraska gubernatorial race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new poll shows Jim Pillen several points ahead of Carol Blood ahead of Nov. 8’s election for governor. Jim Pillen leads by 7 percentage points in the gubernatorial race, based on polling from Sept. 26-28. The polling shows Pillen at 48% and Blood...
