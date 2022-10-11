The next 10 days will see temperatures that will be up and down and back up again. Highs the next couple of days will be in the lower 70s, but we cool off into the lower 60s and eventually the middle and upper 50s early next week. Early morning temperatures will likely drop to or just below freezing Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The growing season is likely over after this. As for precipitation, we aren’t expecting anything significant, but may see a sprinkle Friday afternoon.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO