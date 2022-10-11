OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Update:. A majority of retail workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store voted to unionize. We formed the Penn Square Labor Alliance with Apple Retail Union/CWA to ensure the soul of Apple —the workers— would have a fair say in our working conditions and an opportunity to create an equitable environment for our team. Organizing has not only brought us closer together, but it has also empowered all of us to fight hard for the respect and justice every worker deserves on the job. Now that we’ve won the election, it is our hope that management will come to the table so that we may collectively work towards building a company that prioritizes workers over profit, and encourages employees to thrive. We were inspired when workers in Atlanta, Maryland and New York announced their organizing efforts and we hope that our success will inspire our colleagues nationwide." -Charity Lassiter, Technical expert and member of Apple Retail Union/CWA.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO