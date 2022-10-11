Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
Twin Peaks: Premiere place for Tailgating and Appetizers
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. You can get their great triple-play appetizers!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for...
okcfox.com
Trace Adkins performing at OSU's McKnight Center on Valentine's Day
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Country singer and star of the hit television drama "Monarch," Trace Adkins, will be performing at the McKnight Center at Oklahoma State University this Valentine's Day!. Adkins will be visiting the McKnight Center on his "The Way I Wanna Go" tour. Adkins typically performs at...
okcfox.com
Malcolm visits Guthrie Haunts
Malcolm Tubbs visits Guthrie Haunts in Guthrie, Oklahoma. For more information on the haunted house and when it is open call (405) 243-7671 or click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Riversport OKC announces plan for bike park expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Riversport OKC has announced their plans for a $1.4M bike park expansion on Thursday. The new Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park will act as a hub on the newest expansion of the City's trail system which will now run through Riversport Boathouse District and will soon connect to the Katy Trail to the east.
okcfox.com
Chef'store Kitchen: Azteca
This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in an inviting place. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes and how they can cater to any diet restrictions. They are located at 4024 N. May in Oklahoma City. You can also give them a call at 405-942-0260....
okcfox.com
Freight train collides with compact car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A freight train collided with a compact car near the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police said the car might have been hit on Southeast 29th Street and pushed to Southeast 25th Street. Police said the driver of the car was changing a tire...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet London
If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, now is the time. The OKC Animal Shelter has 150 animals who are looking for homes and this week we got the chance to meet this adorable pup, London. Check out this story to see if London would be the...
RELATED PEOPLE
okcfox.com
Crews battle flames at Moore brewery
Moore and Oklahoma City fire departments battled a building fire Friday morning near I-35 and Northwest 27th Street. Officials say the 1774 Brewery caught fire around 5:30 a.m. The fire started in the brewery and spread to the rest of the building. Crews say no one was hurt. They believe...
okcfox.com
'So many potholes, cracks, uneven lanes': OKC street conditions a concern among residents
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Many Oklahoma City drivers say they've had enough of the potholes and bumps around town. That's according to a new survey from the ETC Institute. "It definitely could be better," OKC resident Katie Ritter said. "I don't love [the street conditions]. I grew up out of state, so the quality of our streets where I previously lived were significantly better."
okcfox.com
‘They're being secretive’: UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
okcfox.com
OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
okcfox.com
Friday Night Rivals week 7: Jenks at Moore
This week's matchup has Jenks going on the road to battle Moore. Watch a stream of the game below, or click here if you cannot see the player below.
okcfox.com
Apple store workers at Penn Square Mall vote to unionize
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Update:. A majority of retail workers at the Penn Square Mall Apple store voted to unionize. We formed the Penn Square Labor Alliance with Apple Retail Union/CWA to ensure the soul of Apple —the workers— would have a fair say in our working conditions and an opportunity to create an equitable environment for our team. Organizing has not only brought us closer together, but it has also empowered all of us to fight hard for the respect and justice every worker deserves on the job. Now that we’ve won the election, it is our hope that management will come to the table so that we may collectively work towards building a company that prioritizes workers over profit, and encourages employees to thrive. We were inspired when workers in Atlanta, Maryland and New York announced their organizing efforts and we hope that our success will inspire our colleagues nationwide." -Charity Lassiter, Technical expert and member of Apple Retail Union/CWA.
okcfox.com
More than 79,000 pot plants seized during OBN crackdown on illegal marijuana operations
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 79,157 illegally cultivated marijuana plants, 3,139 pounds of processed marijuana, and 16 firearms during search warrants executed between September 27 and October 7. The search warrants were carried out at 10 marijuana cultivation businesses and one residential location in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Investigators do not believe she has met foul play but they still want to find her and make sure she...
okcfox.com
OKCPD warning residents of ongoing phone scam that impersonates officers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are warning the public about an ongoing phone scam. OKCPD says they've received an overwhelming amount of calls from concerned members of the OKC community about an alleged officer contacting them and requesting money. The alleged cop then says if payment is not received, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
okcfox.com
OKCPD respond to apartment complex shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a shooting in NW OKC. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of NW 34th St. around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. Police say one person was shot in the chest. They were taken...
okcfox.com
Moore mother shocked after finding son miles from school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary to pick up her son Elyjah on Thursday— only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told Fox 25 that she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school,...
Comments / 0