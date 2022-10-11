Celtics sign A.J. Reeves to Exhibit 10 contract

The Roxbury native played four years of college ball at Providence.

A.J. Reeves (#11) of the Providence Friars drives against Ochai Agbaji (#30) of the Kansas Jayhawks during a Sweet Sixteen game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 25, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Celtics added to their training camp roster on Monday, bringing in a guard with local ties.

According to New York Times Sports’ Adam Zagoria, Boston has signed Roxbury native and former Providence standout A.J. Reeves to an Exhibit 10 deal.

A 6-foot-6-inch shooting guard, Reeves attended Brimmer & May School in Newton before playing at Providence between 2018 and 2022. He appeared in 28 contests (25 starts) last season, averaging 9.9 points per game as the Friars exceeded all expectations and made a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Reeves struggled with efficiency at times with Providence, but showed flashes of excellent shooting, including a three-game stretch where he shot 17-of-27 from three at the end of last regular season.

The Celtics chose to bring Reeves in on an Exhibit 10 contract – a one-year, minimum salary deal that the team can convert into a two-way contract, as long as it is done before the regular season begins. If Reeves ends up with the G League’s Maine Celtics, which seems most likely, he would receive a bonus up to $50,000 if he remains there for 60 days.

Prior to signing Reeves, the Celtics waived Croatian power forward Luka Samanic. The Athletic’s Jared Weiss broke the news, adding that Samanic would likely join the Maine Celtics. He saw limited action in two preseason games for Boston.

The Celtics’ final preseason game comes on Friday against the Toronto Raptors in Montreal. Boston kicks off the regular season at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Oct. 18.