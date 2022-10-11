ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Comments / 2

Related
KHOU

HFD fighting 2-alarm apartment fire in NW Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive. No injuries have been...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pasadena, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pasadena, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Genoa Red Bluff
hotnewhiphop.com

Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report

At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Drugs seen thrown out window during police chase in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas - Authorities say a police chase in Pearland overnight Saturday ended with at least three people getting arrested. It first happened after Clear Lake Tactical Units were checking the area for suspicious activity and saw a car leaving a hotel and tried to pull it over for committing "a traffic violation."
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

Teen injured in shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A teen was in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Houston on Thursday, police say. According to HPD, a 15-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after a shooting at 7200 Kings Gate Circle, which is off Fondren Road near Bissonnet Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy