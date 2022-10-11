Focus Podcast: The First Debate

The Michigan Court of Claims has sided with the State in favor of its prevailing wage policy, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. According to the Attorney General’s Office, in July, the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan (ABC) filed a lawsuit against the State of Michigan with a motion for preliminary injunction asking the Court of Claims to enjoin Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) from requiring prevailing wages for state contracts in excess of $50,000. The Attorney General’s Office says ABC claimed the State cannot require the wage rate of its contractors because of the repeal of Michigan’s prevailing wage law in 2018.
