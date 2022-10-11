Focus Podcast: The First Debate

Voters all over northern Michigan will be seeing school millage requests on their ballot this November. But not every millage request is a request for more tax money. A state law known as the Headlee rollback means districts are having to ask voters to continue to provide the same millage rates they’re already funding. Two examples of the Headlee amendment on the ballot are in Traverse City. Dr. John VanWagoner is the TCAPS Superintendent says, “Essentially this operating millage required under law, is just something to maintain the money we get from the state right now.”

