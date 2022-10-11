Focus Podcast: The First Debate

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kevin Essebaggers
 4 days ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon will face-off in their first debate this week, and it couldn’t come at a more critical time for the campaign. Strategist John Sellek talks with 9&10 News about the stakes of the debate, and state of the race.

