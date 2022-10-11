Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Lime promotes safety and fuel efficacy in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — From Pinnacle Bank Arena to the Haymarket the center of Lincoln has always seen some form of expansion. To promote better safety and transportation, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities partnered with Lime, an e-scooter company to bring a new travel option for residents. After a testing...
WOWT
Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As prices for everything skyrocket, it’s hard for people to keep up. But new housing developments in the midtown area are expected to bring some relief, especially for low-income individuals like Melissa Smith. Smith knows all too well what it’s like to face housing insecurity....
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
klkntv.com
Want to give electric scooters a whirl? Lincoln holding free event on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After bringing electric scooters to Lincoln for good, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department is hosting a scooter safety event this Saturday. The ScooterLNK Safety Education Event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on 17th Street between Q and R Streets. Participants...
1011now.com
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
Omaha stay-at-home dad finds ways to lower utility bills as temps get colder
As the weather gets cooler, you'll probably crank up the heat soon. But electricity, natural gas and oil could see price spikes. Here's how to save energy and lower utility costs.
1011now.com
Homeowners should prepare pipes for freezing temperatures
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Don’t let the fall and summer-like temperatures fool you, freezing temperatures are right around the corner. Experts say now is the time to start preparing the pipes inside your home. If the pipes freeze inside your home, it can lead to serious issues. Experts at...
kfornow.com
LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers
LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
klkntv.com
New launch date for Artemis 1 mission to the moon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nasa has set a new launch attempt date for the Artemis 1 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The uncrewed mission is just the start of a program that aims to return people to the moon. Getting this first mission off the ground to...
klkntv.com
Fossil Day teaches kids hands-on skills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Morrill Hall invited young scientists from all around the Lincoln area to participate in Fossil Day. Children got the chance to interact with in-house paleontologists to learn about the animals that once roamed the Nebraska area. Public relations and membership manager, Caroline Clements, said the...
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
1011now.com
Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska
Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday morning likely to bring a hard freeze for the rest of the area
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Way back on October 8th may of us outside the metro and few inside saw a hard freeze that ended the growing season. A good portion of the metro area stayed above 30 degrees though. I expect Tuesday morning of next week to bring widespread 20s to the area bring a hard freeze to the metro areas that stayed a bit warmer last round. That is why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
macaronikid.com
Trunk or Treats in Lincoln, NE 2022
Get your costume out-the trunk or treats are beginning! Click on any event to learn more. Scroll to the bottom for a printable option. -North American Martyrs Trunk or Treat, 3:00-5:00 (FREE) -Trunk or Treat at Rite Care, 3:30-5:30 (FREE) October 22. -Trick-or-treat with Casper at the Movies, 9:30-12:00. October...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
