OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Way back on October 8th may of us outside the metro and few inside saw a hard freeze that ended the growing season. A good portion of the metro area stayed above 30 degrees though. I expect Tuesday morning of next week to bring widespread 20s to the area bring a hard freeze to the metro areas that stayed a bit warmer last round. That is why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO