ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lime promotes safety and fuel efficacy in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — From Pinnacle Bank Arena to the Haymarket the center of Lincoln has always seen some form of expansion. To promote better safety and transportation, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities partnered with Lime, an e-scooter company to bring a new travel option for residents. After a testing...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
1011now.com

Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
STERLING, NE
1011now.com

Homeowners should prepare pipes for freezing temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Don’t let the fall and summer-like temperatures fool you, freezing temperatures are right around the corner. Experts say now is the time to start preparing the pipes inside your home. If the pipes freeze inside your home, it can lead to serious issues. Experts at...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Sales#Electronics#Black Friday#Holiday Season#Business Industry#Linus Business#Adobe Analytics
kfornow.com

LPS Saving Hundreds of Thousands A Year By Switching Internet Providers

LPS switches internet provider, saving millions. (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) Lincoln Public Schools has been providing all staff and students with access to internet digital resources at a cost to the district of $671,502 a year. LPS has a 12 year fiber network contract at a cost of $8,058,028, which is set to expire on July 1, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New launch date for Artemis 1 mission to the moon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nasa has set a new launch attempt date for the Artemis 1 mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The uncrewed mission is just the start of a program that aims to return people to the moon. Getting this first mission off the ground to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Fossil Day teaches kids hands-on skills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Morrill Hall invited young scientists from all around the Lincoln area to participate in Fossil Day. Children got the chance to interact with in-house paleontologists to learn about the animals that once roamed the Nebraska area. Public relations and membership manager, Caroline Clements, said the...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Infrastructure funds coming to Nebraska

Lincoln nonprofit Jason’s Heart offers paid apprenticeships in IT and media for those with criminal records, among others. HS State Softball Tournament Highlights (Wed, 6pm) Highlights from Wednesday's games at the NSAA State Softball Tournament. LTU experts encourage homeowners to prepare pipes for winter with freezing temperatures around the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday morning likely to bring a hard freeze for the rest of the area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Way back on October 8th may of us outside the metro and few inside saw a hard freeze that ended the growing season. A good portion of the metro area stayed above 30 degrees though. I expect Tuesday morning of next week to bring widespread 20s to the area bring a hard freeze to the metro areas that stayed a bit warmer last round. That is why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
OMAHA, NE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
macaronikid.com

Trunk or Treats in Lincoln, NE 2022

Get your costume out-the trunk or treats are beginning! Click on any event to learn more. Scroll to the bottom for a printable option. -North American Martyrs Trunk or Treat, 3:00-5:00 (FREE) -Trunk or Treat at Rite Care, 3:30-5:30 (FREE) October 22. -Trick-or-treat with Casper at the Movies, 9:30-12:00. October...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy