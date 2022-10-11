Read full article on original website
Viterbo president Trietley is inaugurated after a year on the job
Viterbo University of La Crosse officially welcomes a new president, even though that leader has headed the college for over a year now. Rick Trietley was inaugurated as Viterbo’s 10th president on Friday at the campus Fine Arts Center. “I am in awe as I stand before you in...
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s political scientist Chergosky and back-handed compliment debate prep
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky, in the WIZM studio on Friday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
Record-Breaking funds raised for CMN Hospitals at Gundersen during Mid-West Family Radiothon
Over the course of two days this week, listeners on Mid-West Family stations heard from local children and families helped by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The 24 hour live broadcast from the lobby of Gundersen Health System in La Crosse encouraged our community to call, text, or click to donate to support their cause.
UW-La Crosse theatre takes on Murder on the Orient Express, beginning this weekend
He calls her one of the most popular authors in American history and the story one of the best murder-mysteries ever. And UW-La Crosse’s theater production has taken it on — Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. IF YOU GO:. WHO. : UW-La Crosse Department of...
La Crosse council says no to credit union purchase, after consenting to zoning change for housing
After spending a few weeks discussing a possible purchase of the office building on Monitor Street for housing purposes, the La Crosse city council has voted not to buy it. The vote on Thursday night was a close 7-to-6. Council members basically reversed the actions they took in committee last...
Jail time at the holidays is part of the sentence for a 2019 fatal road accident in Houston County
A deadly traffic accident at Christmas-time three years ago leads to jail time for a woman from Houston County. This week, a judge in Caledonia withheld a prison sentence for Brittany Robb, who pled guilty to causing a hit-and-run crash in 2019 that killed 48-year-old Kerrie Hauser of Hokah. Robb...
