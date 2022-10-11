ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viterbo president Trietley is inaugurated after a year on the job

Viterbo University of La Crosse officially welcomes a new president, even though that leader has headed the college for over a year now. Rick Trietley was inaugurated as Viterbo’s 10th president on Friday at the campus Fine Arts Center. “I am in awe as I stand before you in...
