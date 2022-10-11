Read full article on original website
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
KVOE
Fire alarm inspections, grant support letters approved by Lyon County Commission
Lyon County commissioners approved several items during their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners approved fire alarm inspections and tests for several county facilities, including the Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Law Enforcement Center, Fairgrounds Anderson Building and Fairgrounds Bowyer Building. Total cost is nearly $14,000, with Tech Electronics handling the work. Commissioners also...
KVOE
Emporia Rec Commission board to look at upcoming improvement projects
The Emporia Recreation Commission will discuss improvement projects at its monthly meeting. Rec Commission board members will discuss capital improvement priorities for the Lee Beran (BEH-rin) Recreation Center and other facilities operated by the Rec Commission. In other topics, the board will look at proposed administrative changes and may allow...
KVOE
Apparent medical issue behind crash in west Emporia
One person was hospitalized after a crash in west Emporia on Friday, but her trip to Newman Regional Health was apparently not connected to the wreck. The incident was reported as an injury crash shortly after 2:30 pm. It developed at 12th and Prairie and ended at 1102 Prairie. Emporia Police Lt. Tim Wacker says a woman was southbound when her car clipped another vehicle at the intersection. The woman continued south, veering across northbound traffic and into the yard at 1102 Prairie, stopping just short of the house.
KVOE
Small Saturday fires in Emporia handled quickly
Emporia Fire dealt with two small fires Saturday. The first fire happened shortly after midnight under the Kansas Highway 99 bridge at Soden’s Grove. Fire Capt. Willie Ward says some embers from a campfire spread from the fire site on a sandbar into some dried vegetation nearby. The fire was put out as a precaution so it wouldn’t have a chance to damage the bridge.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
KVOE
HOTT and the Lyon County History Center host event to celebrate the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and the Lyon County History Center culminated Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday with a cooperative community celebration. The celebration served as the culmination of various events held over the past several weeks highlighting the culture and the contributions of the Hispanic community to society. Jorge Britez...
KVOE
Lebo wins Lyon County League Volleyball Tournament
The Lebo volleyball team won the Lyon County League Tournament held at White Auditorium Saturday. The Wolves won the tournament with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over Southern Coffey County in the championship game. Lebo is currently ranked No. 2 in the Kansas Volleyball Association’s Rankings in Class 1A-Division II.
KVOE
Emporia Main Street looking to increase resources for local “maker businesses” following two day seminar in Emporia
Already an organization known for its support of entrepreneurial success, Emporia Main Street is looking to grow the city’s reputation for housing several successful “maker businesses.”. This past week, Emporia welcomed representatives of National Main Street for a two-day training where the focus was on “maker businesses,” businesses...
1 killed in Douglas County fatal crash Saturday
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a deadly crash in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
WIBW
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
KVOE
Minimal grass fire activity areawide during recent red flag warnings
After two straight days of critical fire danger, the reported grass fire count is minimal across the KVOE listening area. Only one fire was reported Friday, a small fire east of Eureka. A cause has not been announced. No injuries were reported. Wednesday was another story, when a 1,500-acre fire...
KVOE
One person to Newman Regional Health after fire in west Emporia
One person went to Newman Regional Health by private vehicle after a fire in west Emporia on Friday evening. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the person was a resident at Stanton Heights, 1302 Stanton, and was hurt after a cooking fire developed around 7:15 pm. The person suffered minor burns to at least one hand and went to the hospital afterward for treatment.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
KVOE
Two arrested for alleged drug activity in Osage County Friday
Two Topeka residents were arrested on drug charges in Osage County Friday morning. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies received a report of suspicious activity in the 5700 block of West 117th Street around 8:40 am. As part of an investigation, two individuals were arrested and taken to the Osage County jail.
lawrencekstimes.com
One killed, one injured in crash south of Lawrence
One person was killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash south of Lawrence Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, in the 500 block of East 1100 Road, involved a pickup truck and a combine, according to a tweet from the department. Other details were unclear.
KVOE
More time needed to determine victim’s identity of Tuesday’s fatal train-pedestrian incident in Emporia
It could take several days to identify the victim in Tuesday’s train-pedestrian incident. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the preliminary investigation indicates the incident near 12th and Whildin was accidental, although a full investigation continues with Emporia Police, Amtrak and the Lyon County Coroner’s Office all involved.
KVOE
Emporia State cross country teams to host meet
The Emporia State cross country teams will be hosting their 2nd home meet of the season on Friday on the new course around the Trusler Sports Complex. Sophomore Irina Honc has been a top 3 finisher for the Emporia State women this season. Junior Henry Jones has been a top...
KVOE
PET RESCUE: With medical care ongoing, Emporia Animal Shelter announces weekend adoption event while Street Cats Club requests more foster parents
After medical care continues for the better than 80 cats and two dogs pulled from an Emporia home due to poor living conditions earlier this week, the Emporia Animal Shelter and Street Cats Club are asking the community to help the intake animals — in part, by adopting currently available pets.
KVOE
Reading man suffers suspected serious injuries in crash near Emporia
A Reading man was hurt in Friday’s crash near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:20 am near the junction of Road 190 and Burlingame Road. Troopers say 58-year-old Douglas Scales was driving a car southbound on Burlingame when he went off the road and went into a ditch. THe car overturned.
