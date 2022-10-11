Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Read full article on original website
JM S
4d ago
really, cuz I don't know anyone who gets that much unless they used to be in the white house. most of us only get 840. every month. period. and Biden has not sent us any help since the first stimulus check at all.
Bob Miller
4d ago
And when will Congress catch up on their 57 year old debt, plus interest plus penalties? It’s an Election Year so many of us want to know when We the people will begin to see Representation instead of an Organized Crime Family! 57 YEARS CONGRESS!
Bama Babe
4d ago
I guess newsbreak don't have anything else to write so they tell this story ( lies) over and over again and again 🙄
