ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Divorces

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in September in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Nicole Renee Rice from George Wayne Rice.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Neta Fern Thorn

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Neta Fern Thorn, 79, of Flemington, WV, passed away on Monday, Oc…
FLEMINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Entertainment
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Families celebrate fall at Candy Land event at the Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Hundreds flocked to Bridgeport on Saturday to experience the Cupcake Commons, Lollipop Woods and Candy Castle as The Bridge Sports Complex, area businesses and organizations brought the classic board game Candy Land to life for area children. Costumed children excitedly moved from station to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia's D&E College begins capital campaign

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Davis & Elkins College is launching a $25 million capital campaign to build a new student residence hall and renovate two existing facilities. “Creating Home: It Takes a Village” was recently approved by the Board of Trustees with a projected groundbreaking date of spring or summer 2023.
ELKINS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W Va#Wv News
WVNews

Fairmont State University holds Maroon and White Day to recruit new students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University held its fall Maroon and White Day on campus Saturday, welcoming upcoming and prospective students onsite to answer questions, take tours and get them excited about potentially becoming Falcons. Fairmont State University Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and Student Life Alicia...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Robert James Walling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert James Walling, 81, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Bob was born on July 8, 1941, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to the late Luther Walling Jr. and Gwendolyn Elston Walling. Mr. Walling retired from Bombardier Capital Inc....
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WVNews

Glenville State beats Alderson Broaddus, 31-12

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State Pioneers scored the first 24 points and pulled away late from the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, 31-12, at Morris Stadium. GSU went ahead on Josh Jones’ 36-yard field goal with 11:15 left in the first quarter, then added a pair of second-quarter Saeed Galloway rush TDs to go up 17-0 at the half.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Gold Blue Debut Notebook: WVU hampered by absences

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In any intrasquad scrimmage, there are some things that can be difficult to evaluate. Such was doubly the case in the Gold squad’s 37-31 win over the Blue at the WVU Coliseum on Friday evening, in which the 2022-23 Mountaineer men’s basketball team offered the first glimpses of itself to the public.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Mountain memories

If there was ever any doubt what West Virginia University football means to the Mountain State, a one-minute video clip captured at the end of the Mountaineers’ 43-40 win over Baylor sums it up rather nicely. After the hard-fought, emotionally draining victory, there were thousands of fans joining with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Tony Mathis Baylor Postgame 10/13/22

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis credited a steady approach for his 163-yard rushing performance in his team's 43-40 win over Baylor. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy