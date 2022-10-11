ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boost with Tyson’s promoter Frank Warren ‘working hard’ to secure 2023 fight

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gawHL_0iUSl0B900

FRANK WARREN has vowed to "work hard" to make Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury finally happen next year.

The match-up has twice fallen through already, but Warren is determined to see his man TNT get a shot at the Problem Child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AhRvo_0iUSl0B900
Frank Warren is determined to make the Tommy Fury-Jake Paul fight for next year Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qS2A_0iUSl0B900
Jake Paul is willing to fight Fury in 2023 Credit: Reuters

Fury, 23, was due to fight Paul last December - only to have to pull out with a rib injury.

The fight was then made again for Madison Square Garden in August - but fell through when Fury had to drop out again after encountering visa issues.

Paul-promoted women's champion Amanda Serrano was recently in action in Manchester - beating Sarah Mahfoud at AO Arena with Fury in attendance.

As Serrano FaceTimed Paul after the fight, TNT hijacked the call to speak to his rival.

The Problem Child said: "Tommy, lets make the fight happen buddy. Let's make it happen."

To which Fury replied: "I'll see you soon."

Promoter Warren, who also represents Fury's brother Tyson, is eager to make the match-up a reality.

He told IFL TV: "We’re gonna make that happen next year, we’re gonna work hard to make that happen."

Before fighting each other next year, both Fury and Paul have other business to take care of.

Fury is set to fight Puerto Rican star Paul Bamba on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard in Dubai on November 13.

Paul, meanwhile, will lace them up against MMA legend Anderson Silva in Arizona on October 29.

In addition to Fury, the Problem Child has been linked with a boxing match against UFC legend Nate Diaz.

The Stockton icon is currently in a three-month exclusive negotiating window with the UFC following the expiry of his contract, before he can talk to other parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJQ2C_0iUSl0B900
Nate Diaz is a potential Jake Paul opponent Credit: Getty

