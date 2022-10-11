Kim Kardashian was left "exhausted" by Kanye West's public outbursts about their children. The 41-year-old beauty found it frustrating that her ex-husband took to his Instagram account on a number of occasions to suggest he was unable to see their four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, because she insisted the truth was very different but she didn't want to get locked into a public war of words.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO