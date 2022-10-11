Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Lizzo believes it is 'political' for her to wear skimpy outfits
Lizzo believes it's “political” for her to wear skimpy outfits. The ‘About Damn Time’ hitmaker - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson - called it “feminist” to honour her body in whatever she wants to wear while performing on stage. The 34-year-old rapper...
Yakima Herald Republic
Kim Kardashian left 'exhausted' by Kanye West outbursts
Kim Kardashian was left "exhausted" by Kanye West's public outbursts about their children. The 41-year-old beauty found it frustrating that her ex-husband took to his Instagram account on a number of occasions to suggest he was unable to see their four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm, because she insisted the truth was very different but she didn't want to get locked into a public war of words.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lewis Capaldi admits Tourette's diagnosis was 'quite a relief'
Lewis Capaldi admits being diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome was "quite a relief". The 26-year-old singer feared he had a degenerative disease before he was told he has the nervous system condition, which causes people to have tics - sudden twitches of movements - and he has "gladly accepted" being the "poster boy" for Tourette's.
I have lost touch with my best friend and I’m devastated
The question I have lost touch with the person I thought was my best friend. We met at school when she came for an exchange year from her home country. For 10 years, she was the most important person in the world to me and we shared so much. About...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Issa Rae calls out Hollywood for 'protecting' Ezra Miller
Issa Rae claims Ezra Miller's "atrocious" behaviour is a "clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to save itself and to protect offenders". The 37-year-old actress believes 30-year-old star - their film 'The Flash' is set for release in June 2023 - are a "microcosm of Hollywood", and claims there has been an effort in the industry to "save the movie and them" despite them being a "repeat offender".
Yakima Herald Republic
Shanina Shaik gave birth last month
Shanina Shaik has named her son Zai. The 31-year-old model and her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan welcomed their son into the world a few weeks ago but she decided to take "time to adjust" to her new role in life before sharing the happy news and she's promised to tell fans more about how she's finding motherhood "soon".
Yakima Herald Republic
How Well Do You Know Classic Miniseries of the ’70s & ’80s?
It’s been quite a few years since the heyday of TV miniseries in the ’70s and ’80s, but their legacies continue even now. Whether it’s the harrowing dramatization of Alex Haley’s family line in Roots, starting with Kunta Kinte’s (LeVar Burton) enslavement and reaching into the future with his descendants’ liberation, or the gripping and forbidden love story unfolding between Richard Chamberlain‘s Father Ralph and Rachel Ward’s Meggie Cleary in The Thorn Birds, there’s something for everyone.
Yakima Herald Republic
Robbie Coltrane, actor who starred in ‘Harry Potter’ series as Hagrid, dies at 72
Actor Robbie Coltrane, known for portraying the grizzly, but friendly half-giant wizard Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died, the Los Angeles Times can confirm. Representatives for Coltrane’s talent agency WME told the L.A. Times that the actor died Friday at the at the Forth...
Comments / 0