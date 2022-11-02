Guide: Ways to help you identify and deal with work burnout

Feeling burned out at work? You’re not the only one.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA) , American workers across the board saw heightened rates of burnout in 2021, and according to APA’s 2021 Work and Well-being Survey of 1,501 U.S. adult workers, 79% of employees had experienced work-related stress in the month before the survey.

According to the World Health Organization , burnout is a syndrome resulting from workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It’s characterized by three dimensions:

- Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;

- Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and

- Reduced professional efficacy.

Researchers point out that individual factors, such as personality traits and family life, influence who experiences job burnout.

Job burnout can affect your physical and mental health. It can also affect the well-being of the people you care about and your workplace.

Below are some tips to help you identify and deal with work burnout:

RECOGNIZE WHAT STRESS LOOKS LIKE

According to the Mayo Clinic , job burnout can result from various factors, including:

Lack of control. An inability to influence decisions that affect your job — such as your schedule, assignments or workload — could lead to job burnout. So could a lack of the resources you need to do your work.

Unclear job expectations. If you're unclear about the degree of authority you have or what your supervisor or others expect from you, you're not likely to feel comfortable at work.

Dysfunctional workplace dynamics. Perhaps you work with an office bully, or you feel undermined by colleagues or your boss micromanages your work. This can contribute to job stress.

Extremes of activity. When a job is monotonous or chaotic, you need constant energy to remain focused — which can lead to fatigue and job burnout.

Lack of social support. If you feel isolated at work and in your personal life, you might feel more stressed.

Work-life imbalance. If your work takes up so much of your time and effort that you don't have the energy to spend time with your family and friends, you might burn out quickly.

TAKE STEPS TO MANAGE JOB STRESS

Below are some tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help you manage your job stress:

Communicate with your coworkers, supervisors, and employees about job stress.

Identify things that cause stress and work together to identify solutions.

Expectations should be communicated clearly by everyone.

Ask about how to access mental health resources in your workplace.

Identify those things which you do not have control over and do the best you can with the resources available to you.

Increase your sense of control by developing a consistent daily routine when possible:

- Keep a regular sleep schedule.

- Take breaks from work to stretch, exercise, or check in with your supportive colleagues, coworkers, family, and friends.

- Spend time outdoors, either being physically active or relaxing.

- If you work from home, set a regular time to end your work for the day, if possible.

- Practice mindfulness techniques.

- Do things you enjoy during non-work hours.

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

If you feel you may be misusing alcohol or other drugs (including prescription drugs) as a means of coping, reach out for help.

If you are being treated for a mental health condition, continue with your treatment and be aware of any new or worsening symptoms.

WHERE TO GO IF YOU NEED HELP

If you, or someone you know, is struggling and needs help - Here are some resources available in the tri-state .