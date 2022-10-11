ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
DMPD request help finding missing 9-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Miko Shangab was last seen in the area around 13th Street and Clark Street. Miko is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black-colored jacket with a green hooded sweatshirt underneath, and black pants with white stripes.
DES MOINES, IA
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Crash

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash. Police say the incident happened October 1st near the 200 block of South Ankeny Boulevard. Police say the gray sedan has damage on the driver's side, and that the driver sped away from the scene of the crash before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515)289-5277.
ANKENY, IA
West Des Moines, IA
West Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation

(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Man Sentenced to Jail/Probation for an August Chase Incident in Jefferson

A Des Moines man was recently sentenced to jail time and probation for a Greene County incident. According to court documents, 42-year-old Ian Patterson pled guilty to a Class D Felony for eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of a controlled substance. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years for the felony charge and was sentenced to 30 days in the Greene County Jail and two years of probation for the misdemeanor.
DES MOINES, IA
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022

10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
DES MOINES, IA
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
NEWTON, IA
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/13/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO RETURN PHONE CALLS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE ESCORT, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE ASSISTANCE AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat

EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
EARLHAM, IA
Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment

ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
ANKENY, IA
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston

Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
RALSTON, IA
Southside apartment shooting victim has died

DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave.
DES MOINES, IA

