KCCI.com
Police chase ends with driver crashing into a utility pole in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in a hospital after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. Police say an officer initially tried to stop the driver on 10th Street and Forest avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
who13.com
DMPD request help finding missing 9-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Miko Shangab was last seen in the area around 13th Street and Clark Street. Miko is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black-colored jacket with a green hooded sweatshirt underneath, and black pants with white stripes.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run Crash
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash. Police say the incident happened October 1st near the 200 block of South Ankeny Boulevard. Police say the gray sedan has damage on the driver's side, and that the driver sped away from the scene of the crash before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515)289-5277.
iheart.com
House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation
(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same house
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the house now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
10-year-old girl dies following late September crash in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa — A girl seriously injured in a crash in late September east of Des Moines has now passed away. The Polk County Sheriff's Office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24. The crash caused a portion of University Avenue to be temporarily shut down.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Des Moines Man Sentenced to Jail/Probation for an August Chase Incident in Jefferson
A Des Moines man was recently sentenced to jail time and probation for a Greene County incident. According to court documents, 42-year-old Ian Patterson pled guilty to a Class D Felony for eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for possession of a controlled substance. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years for the felony charge and was sentenced to 30 days in the Greene County Jail and two years of probation for the misdemeanor.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 7-13, 2022
10:25am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of South 11th Street, Grand Junction. 10:18pm: A deputy investigated a trespass complaint in the 1200 block of Head Street, Churdan. 10:55pm: A deputy assisted the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop with several juveniles with alcohol on...
who13.com
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Driver slammed into unmarked DPS cars at Iowa Speedway
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is trying to figure out what caused a drive to slam into some parked cars at the Iowa Speedway. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. The patrol said they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into some unmarked Department of Public Safety vehicles.
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/13/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO RETURN PHONE CALLS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE ESCORT, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE ASSISTANCE AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
KCCI.com
Earlham high school student feels fear after targeted threat
EARLHAM, Iowa — A freshman at Earlham High School says he's living with fear and anxiety after seeing a death threat in a school bathroom stall that mentioned him by name. Joel Green says the threat was written last month, but he still hasn't found out who wrote it.
KCCI.com
Ankeny activist arrested over false reports, harassment
ANKENY, Iowa — A prominent activist in Ankeny turned herself in to police Friday, as she faces seven charges related to false reports and harassment. Kimberly Reicks has been a vocal critic of mask mandates and vaccines. She even sued the Ankeny School District following mask debates. Most recently,...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Train/Tractor Collision Monday In Ralston
Authorities released more information about a train vs. tractor accident from earlier this week in Ralston. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred at approximately 1:36 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 on 1st Street. The initial report shows 80-year-old Florence Irene Free of Glidden was traveling eastbound in a 2007 AGCO RT155 tractor and pulling two loaded grain carts. Authorities say Free had partially stopped the tractor on the tracks when it was struck by a westbound Union-Pacific train engine, operated by 53-year-old Troy Holcomb of Erie, Ill. The train was estimated to be traveling around 40 mph at the time of the crash, and the force of the collision split the tractor’s front axle from the main body, which was thrown into a nearby signal bungalow. Holcomb told law enforcement the crossing bars did come down fully as the train approached, but the tractor was positioned left of the bars at the time of impact. Free was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected injuries. Damage to the tractor is estimated at $80,000, while the train engine sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
who13.com
Southside apartment shooting victim has died
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon has passed away. At approximately 3:10 p.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with one person injured in the 4200 block of Park Ave.
