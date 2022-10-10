So, you've fallen for a Virgo and can't seem to get them off your mind. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us. Although the internet might have you believe that this earth sign is difficult to please, the truth is that Virgos are very romantic. "Once they've accepted a love as true and ideal, the purity of their own concept of the relationship reigns supreme over all the pieces of legal paper in the world," writes astrologer Linda Goodman in her book "Sun Signs." "[Virgo] is the one sign in the zodiac that can be deadly practical and divinely romantic at the same time."

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO