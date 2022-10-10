Read full article on original website
Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath
A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
How Does A Virgo Show Love In Relationships?
So, you've fallen for a Virgo and can't seem to get them off your mind. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us. Although the internet might have you believe that this earth sign is difficult to please, the truth is that Virgos are very romantic. "Once they've accepted a love as true and ideal, the purity of their own concept of the relationship reigns supreme over all the pieces of legal paper in the world," writes astrologer Linda Goodman in her book "Sun Signs." "[Virgo] is the one sign in the zodiac that can be deadly practical and divinely romantic at the same time."
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Narcissus and Echo: The Myth and Tragedy of Relationships with Narcissists
Mythology can offer valuable insights into human nature, and the story of Echo and Narcissus is a cautionary tale that rings true even today. Extreme self-love, as what’s seen in narcissism, can negatively impact your life and the lives of those around you. When you’re the center of your own attention, everything else may seem unimportant.
‘Bros’ Isn’t Afraid to Admit the (Very Annoying) Truth About Gay Men
Can you feel it in the air? No, not that overwhelming sense of inescapable doom—there’s a big new romantic comedy in theaters near you! Not just any rom-com, mind you, but a really, really gay one. As the (admittedly self-righteous) marketing campaign has made clear, Bros is an event: It stars an out gay man (Billy Eichner) in a major studio film about out LGBTQ+ people.It’s a pretty big deal, and I’m thrilled to say that Bros smashes it out of the park. (A sports reference in a piece about gay cinema? Jail.) It delivers a heartwarming, hilarious, and insightful...
In anticipation of love
Growing up, people would tell me I was (too) hyper and (too) excited, so I began to see myself as a sort of excessive personality. As the youngest of three, I learned a lot from my older sisters; from lessons on boys to old clothes, everything I know and own is a hand-me-down that I acquired through the art of anticipation. From my family’s semi-dysfunctionality, I quickly came to learn that “family” was something of a group of random people placed together by the hands of fate.
Opinion: Love Addiction Causes Victims To Become Obsessed With Their Relationships
For the initial duration of my life, I believed in my very core that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
The Silent, Post-Abortion Grief of Men
Our convictions may obscure an awareness of what others experience. Post-abortion grief is often silently held as a result of contradictory emotions. For some men, intense grief is experienced regarding the loss of the child and fatherhood many years post-abortion. Emotions that create post-abortion grief involve constructed memory, where a...
