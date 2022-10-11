Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts Fundraiser For Kosciusko Agency
FORT WAYNE – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana recently hosted its ninth annual BIG Celebration to benefit the Little Brothers, Little Sisters and children on the waiting list in Kosciusko County. The night featured dinner, a silent auction, speeches from Warsaw Big Brother Zane Hollar and his...
Times-Union Newspaper
Donations Sought To Help Mission To Mentone Help Homeowners With Repairs
MENTONE – Mission to Mentone is a program that helps homeowners with work they may not be able to do themselves. United Way used to have a Day of Caring where volunteers would help people with their homes around Mentone, Town Councilman Tim Croy said. “Well, they sort of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
Times-Union Newspaper
Edgewood Looks To Community Partners To Support Caring Closet
New for the 2022-23 school year, Edgewood Middle School announced the opening of a caring closet that is a donation-based store located in the school to provide food, clothing and self-care items for students and their families who may have unmet needs. Edgewood Principal JoElla Hauselman explained, "Our eighth-grade HOPE...
Times-Union Newspaper
Yarian Battling Cancer After Fighting In Vietnam
MENTONE - When Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month for October Rex Allen Yarian wasn’t able to make the County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday to be recognized, Veteran Service Officer Darryl McDowell found a work-around. McDowell read Yarian’s biography at the Commissioners meeting and then presented Yarian with the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players in the U.S., according to usapickleball.org. Thanks to a grant from the K21 Health Foundation, the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department has new pickleball courts and improved tennis courts at Bixler Park next to Center Lake. Friday afternoon,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alton Buck
Alton Buck, 86, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born to Robert and Amy Buck on April 23, 1936, near the town of Hale in rural northern Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Helen Jarman on Aug. 26, 1961, in Levering, Mich.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ledgeview Brewing Co. Now Has A Food Truck
Ledgeview Brewing Co. has made it easier for food lovers to taste their product beyond the restaurant’s Warren Street location in Warsaw. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Ledgeview’s food truck on Thursday. Craig McLaren, who owns Ledgeview with his wife Abby, said they’ve already...
Times-Union Newspaper
Chamber Holds Ribbon-Cutting For Realty Company
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for Resolve Realty, an eXp Realty Company, 802 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw. Alan Hoyt has been in real estate since 2016. In 2018, he opened his own realty called Resolve Realty. In 2019, he joined eXp because it’s a unique new model, he said. It’s one “huge brokerage.” They took the brick and mortar out of it and it is all online, he said.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake Holds Budget Hearing
SILVER LAKE - The Silver Lake Town Council held a public hearing for the 2023 budget ahead of Wednesday night's meeting. Tyler Coffel, of Baker Tilly, presented a report on the town's cash flows, receipts and disbursements. Coffel said all the town's funds are very healthy, and that 44% of local tax dollars will go to town operations, 24% to public safety, 16% to streets, 4% to parks and 12% to economic development.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lilly Center Hosts Ribbon-Cutting For Outdoor Classroom
WINONA LAKE – On Wednesday, the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams celebrated a milestone in accessible outdoor education. The ribbon-cutting was attended by Dr. Cheryl Bremer, Grace College dean of the school of education; Dr. Nate Bosch, Lilly Center director; Dr. Drew Flamm, Grace College president; Connie Burkholder, Grace College Learning Center coordinator; educators and students from Jefferson Elementary and community members.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.15.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:40 p.m. Thursday - Gretchen Elizabeth Carter, 48, of 67 EMS B24 Lane, Pierceton, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior and refusal to submit to a chemical test. No bond set. •...
Times-Union Newspaper
Milling On Main St. Begins Tuesday
The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling Main Street, from Detroit Street to Buffalo Street, on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Paving, preparation work and resurfacing will continue throughout the week. Motorists are encouraged to use Center Street or Fort Wayne Street as an alternate route. Main Street will...
Times-Union Newspaper
Halloween Events List Updated
Several towns and organizations have scheduled Halloween event and trick-or-treating hours. Below is a listing of all upcoming events provided at this time. This story will be reran if more information is received. Atwood. • Otterbein United Methodist Church, 306 E. Main St., Atwood, will be hosting a trick-or-treat in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael ‘Mike’ John Wais
Michael “Mike” John Wais, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw Hospital. Mike was born on the south side of Chicago in 1946. Mike was an honorably discharged veteran, achieving the rank of corporal in the United States Army. He was a volunteer at the North Webster...
Times-Union Newspaper
Patricia Majewski
Patricia Majewski, 84, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert ‘Bob’ Lewis Wulliman
Robert “Bob” Lewis Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in his home. Funeral arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Myracle Jade Manns
Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Smith Says He’ll Lead From The Front If Elected Sheriff
NORTH WEBSTER - Jim Smith has had aspirations to run for sheriff for a long time. “But, as it got close to the primary season, I looked at different things that were occurring in our department, including things that were related to me being fiscally conservative. This is a conservative county and that’s what I’ve fallen in love with and I believe that’s why so many people have stayed here over the years,” the sheriff’s deputy said during an interview Oct. 6 at The River in North Webster.
Times-Union Newspaper
Chip Shots: Postmortem Of A High School Football Article
Accountants often say among themselves the nice thing about accounting is if something is incorrect, and caught in time, it can be reversed. It might take triple the time due to rework, but the mistakes identified are reversible, nonetheless. I wish I caught some parts of my article pre-print so...
