FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Advance to Match Play at Stephens Cup
JUNO BEACH, Fla. – The 10th-ranked Duke women's golf team shot 11-under-par over the final two rounds en route to placing third through 54 holes of stroke play at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, which was contested at the 6,200-yard, par-72 Seminole Golf Club. Duke now moves on to match play and will face South Carolina on Wednesday.
goduke.com
Hamill Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. – After keeping clean sheets in both of Duke's matches last week, goalkeeper Eliot Hamill has been named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. This is Hamill's first ACC Player of the Week in 2022 after earning the...
goduke.com
Duke vs. UNC Gameday: What to Expect
DURHAM, N.C. – To help guests plan for Duke football vs. North Carolina on Saturday, October 15, please review the following game-specific parking, traffic and stadium entry tips and information to prepare for a near capacity crowd at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. For full information on Duke...
goduke.com
Five Blue Devils Set for USA Lacrosse Fall Classic
DURHAM – Four former and one current Blue Devil are among the 52 players selected to take part in the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic at USA Lacrosse headquarters this weekend. The evaluation weekend will feature an intrasquad game between the best players in the country and a pair of games against reigning NCAA champion Maryland.
goduke.com
Blue Devil Women’s Tennis Set to Open ITA Fall Regionals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team will head to Winston-Salem, N.C., this week to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Fall Regionals, which will take place from Oct. 13-16 and hosted by Wake Forest University. Blue Devil junior Karolina Berankova will open the qualifying action for...
goduke.com
Migli Selected to TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week
DURHAM – TopDrawerSoccer released its Team of the Week on Tuesday with Duke women's soccer junior Olivia Migli one of 11 selected, after helping the seventh-ranked Blue Devils to victories over Wake Forest and No. 13 Pittsburgh this past week. Migli, who hails from Haymarket, Va., collected the game-winner...
goduke.com
Blue Devils in Second Place After First Day at Georgetown Intercollegiate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Duke men's golf team sits just two shots behind first-place Boston College after the first 36 holes of competition at the Georgetown Intercollegiate at Liberty National Golf Club. The Blue Devils have three individuals inside the top-25 of the leaderboard, including both Ian Siebers and Kelly Chinn in the top five.
goduke.com
Williams Selected for Team Canada Evaluation Camp
DURHAM – Duke senior attackman Dyson Williams has been invited by Canada Lacrosse to return to his hometown of Oshawa, Ontario as the organization works towards selecting its roster for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's World Championship this summer in San Diego. Williams is among 53 of Canada's top...
goduke.com
Duke Hosts Annual Blue Versus White Meet
DURHAM – Duke swimming and diving began the 2022-23 slate this evening with the annual Blue vs. White intrasquad at the Taishoff Aquatic Center. The Blue Team defeated the White team, 142-117, for its second consecutive intrasquad victory. HOW IT HAPPENED. The Blue Team built a 24-12 lead through...
