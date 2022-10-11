Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
WARSAW – The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored. The state-run operator, PERN, said that both lines of...
WSLS
France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis
PARIS – France has for the first time started sending natural gas to Germany, French gas network operator GRTgaz said Thursday, as Berlin strives to diversify its energy supply following the interruption of Russian gas deliveries. GRTgaz said the gas pipeline connecting both countries at the French border village...
WSLS
EU to unveil Ukraine training mission, weapons fund support
BRUSSELS – The European Union is set to announce next week that it’s setting up a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and will provide around half a billion more euros (dollars) to help buy weapons for the war-torn country, diplomats and officials said Friday.
Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
After a COVID-19 hiatus, the "First Global" robotics challenge for high school students is taking place in person again, with teams from almost every country in the world — though not Russia
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia’s genocidal propaganda must not be passed off as freedom of speech
I was in gorgeous, courageous Kyiv on Monday when the latest Russian missile shower hit Ukraine, murdering civilians and knocking out heat and light on the cusp of winter. Kyivans took it calmly. My meeting smoothly transferred from a cafe to the metro, where we chain-drank coffee and carried on under the sirens and occasional, reverberating booms of missile defence. On social media and Russian TV, the grotesque propaganda cast of state-controlled media, officials and tub-thumping pundits were their usual sadistic selves, celebrating the strikes and calling for more attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.
Iran’s celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — Singers, actors, sports stars — the list goes on. Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and...
Prisoners' lives 'at risk' as fire erupts at notorious Tehran jail
The lives of prisoners are at grave risk in Evin prison in Tehran, rights groups warned Sunday, after a fire erupted at the notorious jail as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death entered a fifth week. The life of every political and ordinary crime prisoner is at grave risk", said the Oslo-based non-government group Iran Human Rights (IHR).
Comments / 0