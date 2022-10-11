Read full article on original website
Putin’s lying diplomats make excuses for terror in Ukraine. Expel them all
Like early morning river mist, hopes of peace in Ukraine rise momentarily, then dissipate with the first sigh of a contrary breeze. UN chief António Guterres mounts a mission to Moscow and Kyiv – then Vladimir Putin’s missiles blow it all to hell. Russia coyly offers talks at next month’s G20 summit. Then Joe Biden scoffs: they’re not serious, he’s heard it all before.
US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans
NECOCLI – Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. “The news hit us like a...
Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
After a COVID-19 hiatus, the "First Global" robotics challenge for high school students is taking place in person again, with teams from almost every country in the world — though not Russia
Russia’s genocidal propaganda must not be passed off as freedom of speech
I was in gorgeous, courageous Kyiv on Monday when the latest Russian missile shower hit Ukraine, murdering civilians and knocking out heat and light on the cusp of winter. Kyivans took it calmly. My meeting smoothly transferred from a cafe to the metro, where we chain-drank coffee and carried on under the sirens and occasional, reverberating booms of missile defence. On social media and Russian TV, the grotesque propaganda cast of state-controlled media, officials and tub-thumping pundits were their usual sadistic selves, celebrating the strikes and calling for more attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.
Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'
KYIV – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects his mobilization of army reservists for combat in Ukraine to be completed in about two weeks, allowing him to end an unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of occupied territory.
Despite turmoil, UK Treasury chief says economic plan stays
LONDON – Britain’s Treasury chief on Thursday rejected suggestions that the Conservative government would reverse course on economic plans that have roiled financial markets even after Prime Minister Liz Truss faced widespread criticism from her own lawmakers during a closed-door meeting. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng flatly ruled out...
