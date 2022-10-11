Traumatic brain injury survivor returns home

After spending months in the hospital recovering from a traumatic brain injury sustained during a car crash, a local MMA fighter is back home.

It’s been seven months since Matthew Freels was first hospitalized with an injury that left him nearly comatose, his recovery long and ongoing.

Back in March, Freels was making his way back home from a mixed martial arts tournament out of town. While it was late he had a wedding to attend the next morning, so he was determined to make the drive. He was making his way through Visalia when unfortunately he fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to crash.

The crash also resulted in his identification getting lost, leaving his family unaware of what happened for hours.

Freel’s condition however is improving. Now not only is he awake and conscious but he’s able to stand on his own, walk with assistance, and hold full conversations. He still has some memory gaps and a long recovery ahead but his friend’s say he’s constantly cracking jokes and being more and more like himself every day.

Now as Freels and his family are adjusting to these changes, they’re grateful for the community support. One of the ways the community has come to help is through fundraisers and now a meal train where you can sign up to provide a meal for Freels and his caretakers.