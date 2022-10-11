Blink-182 Officially Reunite With Tom DeLonge For Exciting Announcements
It's finally happening! Blink-182 has officially reunited with Tom DeLonge . On Tuesday, October 11th, the band took to Instagram, which had previously been wiped in anticipation of the announcement, to share a suggestive video that confirmed a massive world tour with the original lineup: Mark Hoppus , Travis Barker , and DeLonge.
In addition to their world tour, the band also announced a new song called "Edging" which is set to drop on Friday, October 14th. According to NME , Friday's release will mark the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Hoppus, and Baker had been in a studio working on music together. A full-length studio album is also in the works.
Blink-182's world tour will kick off in March of 2023 and conclude in February 2024. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 A.M. local time Monday, October 17th. You can purchase tickets for the North American dates at ticketmaster.com . Check out their full list of tour dates below:
LATIN AMERICA
+ Support from Wallows
- March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)
- March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+
- March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
- March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
- March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA
- March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)
- March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
- March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+
- April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA
NORTH AMERICA
* Support from Turnstile
- May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*
- May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
- May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*
- May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*
- May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*
- May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*
- May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*
- May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
- May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*
- May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*
- May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
- May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*
- May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*
- May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*
- May 28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival
- Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*
- Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium*
- Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*
- Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*
- Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*
- Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*
- Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*
- Jun 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*
- Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*
- Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*
- Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*
- Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*
- Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*
- Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*
- Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*
- Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*
- Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*
- Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*
UK AND EUROPE
^ Support from The Story So Far
- Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^
- Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^
- Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^
- Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^
- Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^
- Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^
- Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^
- Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^
- Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^
- Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^
- Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^
- Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^
- Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^
- Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^
- Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^
- Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^
- Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^
- Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^
- Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^
- Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^
- Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^
- Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND (2024)
! Support from Rise Against
- Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!
- Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!
- Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!
- Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!
- Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!
- Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!
- Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!
