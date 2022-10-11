ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goduke.com

Blue Devils Split Fall Exhibition Finale

DURHAM – Duke baseball completed its final exhibition of the fall on Friday evening at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, taking on North Carolina in a 14-inning contest. The Blue Devils split the two seven inning contests, falling 2-0 in the first game and defeating the Tar Heels 6-2 in the finale.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Mohammed's Brace Leads No. 3 Duke Past Notre Dame

DURHAM – The No. 3 Duke men's soccer team picked up its fourth conference win on Friday night, defeating Notre Dame by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. Shakur Mohammed logged his second brace of 2022 to lead the Blue Devils' offense and Eliot Hamill finished with his eighth clean sheet of the season.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Softball Falls to Charlotte in Fall Exhibition, 5-4

DURHAM – The Duke softball team dropped a 5-4 decision to Charlotte on Friday night in a fall exhibition game at Duke Softball Stadium. It was the first fall setback for the Blue Devils, who were 4-0-1 entering the contest. NOTES. The back-and-forth game saw Duke take a 1-0...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

How to Follow - Duke vs. North Carolina

DURHAM. – Duke hosts ACC foe North Carolina at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Duke fans will always be given numerous ways to follow the action live and this week's highlighted outlets are ACC Network and the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD broadcasts.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Raise Over 5K for Duke Cancer Institute

DURHAM – Last week, the Duke women's soccer team held its annual "Pink Game" with proceeds going to the Duke Cancer Institute. The Blue Devils registered a 2-1 victory against Wake Forest on the pitch and were able to raise $5,290 to help for breast cancer research. Duke wore...
