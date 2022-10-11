Read full article on original website
Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse. Burrows is a 6-1 ...
How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State
Matchup: #18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) vs #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 15th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
Orange Weekly: Why Syracuse-NC State will produce loudest crowd ever at the Dome (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The crowd at Saturday’s Top 20 showdown between Syracuse and N.C. State at the JMA Wireless Dome will be a big factor. In fact, it could be the loudest that building has ever been with over 45,000 tickets sold to the game. Brent Axe explains why...
Syracuse football approaches a sellout; school says less than 1,500 tickets left for N.C. State game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is approaching a sell-out crowd for its highly anticipated game against North Carolina State. The school says there are less than 1,500 tickets remaining for the 3:30 p.m. game Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The school is shooting for its first home sellout...
Former SU basketball player gives back to the community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
Syracuse Football Uniform Combination vs NC State
Syracuse football announced its uniform combination for Saturday's matchup with NC State. The Orange will wear its traditional combo with orange helmets, blue jerseys and orange pants. NC State has not announced its uniform combination yet. However, white jerseys with either white or red helmet and ...
What’s the record for most players to start at least 1 game in a season for Jim Boeheim? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim likes to find a starting five and stick with the lineup. What coach wouldn’t welcome that scenario?. As recently as six years ago, Syracuse went through an entire season with the same five players in the starting lineup for each game.
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
Parade of Homes 2022: ‘Midnight’ by Stone Hammer Homes (photos)
Founded by brothers Chris and Jeremy Doran, Syracuse natives and alumni of Le Moyne College, Stone Hammer Homes brings more than 35 years of combined experience and knowledge in bringing their clients ideas to life. Their entry into this year’s Parade of Homes is a wonderful example of what they...
Increased security measures planned for Proctor High School Homecoming football game
UTICA, N.Y. – There will be increased security measures at Proctor High School’s Homecoming football game Friday night where they will face the Henniger Black Knights. This will be the first evening home game at Proctor in several years. According to Utica police, no bags will be allowed...
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
Syracuse University plans sign atop JMA Dome that will change city’s skyline
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University plans to put five signs around the exterior of the JMA Dome, including one that will change the city skyline and likely serve as an unofficial community landmark. The most notable sign in SU’s plan is a 32-foot tall sign that will be attached...
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
Start building homes now to handle Micron’s coming population surge, Ryan McMahon says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Construction of the Syracuse area’s first chip fab is more than a year away. But Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is already exhorting home builders, developers and the public to make way for Micron Technology and the growth it will bring. The county is negotiating...
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
