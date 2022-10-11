ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

AllSyracue

Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse.  Burrows is a 6-1 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) vs #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 15th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Former SU basketball player gives back to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Uniform Combination vs NC State

Syracuse football announced its uniform combination for Saturday's matchup with NC State. The Orange will wear its traditional combo with orange helmets, blue jerseys and orange pants. NC State has not announced its uniform combination yet. However, white jerseys with either white or red helmet and ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV's 'Bridge Street' after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
KISS 104.1

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

When Is Voss' Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu

(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
SYRACUSE, NY

