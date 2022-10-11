Read full article on original website
Related
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
Man accused of making ghost guns in Kalamazoo County sentenced to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kalamazoo County man was sentenced to prison for creating ghost guns in a subterranean workshop. Zachary Grosser, 29, was sentenced Oct. 14 to a total of 12 years in prison, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
WWMTCw
Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
1 arrested after armed robbery in Three Rivers
One person was arrested after allegedly robbing a business Friday morning.
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Western Michigan student headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed a Western Michigan University student is headed toward a jury trial. Angel Hostiguin, 22, is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn
Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
Michigan man to plead guilty to Planned Parenthood arson in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man has agreed to plead guilty to starting a fire at the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood location in July. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, agreed to plead guilty to one count of arson, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan.
Man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
WWMTCw
Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case
PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
abc57.com
Man charged for violating no contact order, threatening victim
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man who was taken into custody for allegedly violating a no contact order told police he was going to shoot the victim and her son for telling on him, according to court records. On October 12, Mishawaka Police responded to a home for reports...
WWMTCw
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
WWMTCw
Woman on trial for 2021 murder in South Haven testifies in her own defense
PAW PAW, Mich. — Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday, and the jury deciding the fate of a 24-year-old woman charged with open murder received the case. Tiah Sutton, 24, is charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021.
95.3 MNC
Warrant issued for man charged in shooting death dating back to July 2021
A man has been charged in Elkhart County with one count of murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in July of 2021. That’s when Deontae Harris was killed. Police were called to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue in Elkhart on the evening of July...
abc57.com
Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 0