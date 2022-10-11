ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man wanted for possibly recording women in Kent County changing room

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police in Kent County are investigating a man suspected of possibly recording women in a changing room. At about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Goodwill thrift store in the 11000 block of East Fulton Street in Lowell Township, east of Grand Rapids, after receiving a report of a man placing a phone under the door of a changing room.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
95.3 MNC

Man sentenced to 86 years in prison for killing Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn

Larry Jo Taylor Jr., the man convicted of murdering Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn, will be in prison for the next 86 years. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced Taylor on Friday, Oct. 14. Taylor was convicted last month of multiple crimes, including murder, multiple counts of burglary, criminal confinement, and more.
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNDU

Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case

PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man charged for violating no contact order, threatening victim

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man who was taken into custody for allegedly violating a no contact order told police he was going to shoot the victim and her son for telling on him, according to court records. On October 12, Mishawaka Police responded to a home for reports...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

